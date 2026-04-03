InfuCare Rx Distinguishes Itself as Separate Entity from InfuCare, Ltd. Amid LUX Infusion Rebrand News

InfuCare Rx, Inc., and its affiliates and subsidiaries, clarifies that it has no affiliation with InfuCare, Ltd., BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy, and LUX Infusion.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfuCare Rx Inc., including its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, “InfuCare Rx”) has become aware of BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy’s press release announcing its rebrand to LUX Infusion (the “LUX Rebrand”). According to the press release, the LUX Rebrand impacts the BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy brands, including InfuCare, Ltd.InfuCare Rx wishes to make clear that it has no affiliation, ownership relationship, or business connection of any kind with InfuCare, Ltd, BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy, or LUX Infusion or the LUX Rebrand efforts. InfuCare Rx is a separate and distinct entity and company than InfuCare, Ltd, BioMatrix Infusion Pharmacy, or LUX Infusion with separate ownership, leadership, products/services, and operations. Accordingly, InfuCare Rx’s brand and services remain unchanged.About InfuCare Rx Inc.InfuCare Rx is an innovative, data-driven nationwide specialty infusion therapy provider for patients with complex and chronic conditions. Accredited by URAC and ACHC, InfuCare Rx delivers patient infusion services in the convenience of an infusion suite, the home, or alternate care setting for more than 300 therapies across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam. InfuCare Rx and its dedicated team of multidisciplinary health professionals strive to provide optimal patient outcomes through cost-effective, patient-centric services.To learn more about InfuCare Rx and its comprehensive infusion therapy services, visit www.infucarerx.com or contact our team directly by emailing contact@infucarerx.com.

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