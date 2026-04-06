Veritec Inc. (OTC: VRTC) and LA Unifi LancePay Announcing the Next-Generation Money Transfer System Powered by blinxPay™

Veritec Inc. (OTC: VRTC) and LA Unifi LancePay Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Next-Generation Money Transfer System Powered by blinxPay™ Technology

VERITEC INC. (OTCBB:VRTC)

This collaboration enables us to deliver a powerful, secure financial infrastructure while supporting LancePay’s vision of creating a modern, accessible payment ecosystem for users worldwide.” — Dr. Van Tran, CEO of Veritec Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veritec Inc., a Nevada-based financial technology company, through its fintech platform blinxPay, today announced a strategic partnership with LA Unifi LancePay, an EcoPayment Systems development company, to launch Veritec's Duo-Card innovative money transfer and digital payment system for the general public. The platform will be powered by Veritec’s proprietary blinxPay™ technology, enabling a secure, scalable, and fully integrated financial ecosystem.The collaboration is governed by a formal partnership and licensing agreement that combines Veritec’s patented advanced payment and identification technologies with LancePay’s consumer-facing platform, positioning both companies to deliver a next-generation solution in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.Delivering a Unified Digital Payment EcosystemUnder the agreement, Veritec will provide a white-labeled mobile wallet solution, allowing LancePay to deploy blinxPay technology under its own brand. The system will include digital wallet capabilities, prepaid debit and Duo-card functionality, and integrated identity verification systems.Veritec will also deploy a closed-loop payment network, enabling seamless peer-to-peer (P2P), consumer-to-business (C2B), and business-to-business (B2B) transactions within the LancePay ecosystem. The platform is engineered to deliver 99.95% uptime reliability, ensuring consistent performance for users and merchants .LancePay will lead market adoption and operational execution, including user acquisition, merchant onboarding, marketing, customer support, and compliance management. This structure allows each organization to focus on its core competencies while accelerating time-to-market.Aligned Growth Through Revenue SharingThe partnership includes a profit-sharing model, aligning both companies’ interests in scaling adoption and maximizing transaction volume. Revenue streams include transaction fees, interchange revenue, foreign exchange spreads, card issuance, and wallet services.This equitable structure ensures a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and long-term growth.Compliance, Security, and Institutional StandardsThe platform is designed to meet rigorous financial compliance standards, including:• PCI-DSS requirements• KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols• AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations• Visa and Mastercard network complianceVeritec will oversee transaction processing, fraud monitoring, and safeguarding of funds through regulated financial institutions, while LancePay will manage customer-facing compliance and onboarding processes .Executive CommentaryDr. Van Tran, CEO of Veritec Inc., commented:“We are excited to partner with LA Unifi LancePay to expand the reach of our blinxPay technology. This collaboration enables us to deliver a powerful, secure financial infrastructure while supporting LancePay’s vision of creating a modern, accessible payment ecosystem for users worldwide.”Lance Davis, Founder of LA Unifi LancePay, added:“LA Unifi LancePay is extremely excited about our licensing agreement with Veritec. This partnership marks a meaningful step forward in delivering innovative, scalable financial solutions to our customers. As we continue to lead on a global level, we remain committed to forming strategic collaborations and advancing development initiatives with companies like Veritec to ensure LancePay products stay at the forefront of innovation.”Deployment TimelineThe LancePay platform is expected to launch within 8 to 12 weeks following final integration, including mobile app deployment across Apple App Store and Google Play. Veritec will provide second-tier technical support, while LancePay will manage frontline customer service and user engagement.About LA Unifi LancePayLA Unifi, through LancePay Ecopayment Systems, is a fintech company delivering a fully unified payment ecosystem—integrating digital wallets, payment cards, identity verification, and transaction infrastructure into one interoperable platform. LancePay is designed to be transparent, scalable, and institutionally robust for its customers.About Veritec Inc.Veritec Inc. is a Nevada-based fintech technology company specializing in mobile payments, digital identity systems, and transaction processing solutions, including its flagship blinxPay™ platform.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated product launches, partnerships, and financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.Media ContactLancePay / LA UnifiLance Davis, ManagerLance@LAUnifi.com725.294.9379Websites: https://launifi.com/ Veritec Inc. (OTCBB: VRTC)Van Tran, CEOVtran@veritecinc.comWebsites: www.blinxPay.com 612.991.7928Paul Dvorak, Managing Partner808.353.2676SEO Keywords:LancePay, Veritec Inc, BlinxPay, fintech partnership, digital payments, money transfer system, mobile wallet, fintech innovation, payment processing platformHashtags:#LancePay #Veritec #BlinxPay #FintechNews #DigitalPayments #MoneyTransfer #MobileWallet #FintechInnovation #PaymentTechnology #FutureOfFinance #LAUnifi #StartupNews

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