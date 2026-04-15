Herb Haus Celebrates Strong Community Reception and Introduces the Team Behind the Vision

Herb Haus is a new dispensary that's opening soon! Herb Haus is enjoying a great reception from residents and visitors alike, Herb Haus has received an enthusiastic reception since opening in February.

New cannabis dispensary Herb Haus, across from MetLife Stadium, is already a standout thanks to its warm, family-supported focus and quality products.

At Herb Haus, cannabis is more than just a product; it’s a pathway to wellness, balance, and connection.” — Joey Kannegiesser, Founder

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Herb Haus, a newly opened cannabis dispensary located across from MetLife Stadium, is quickly becoming a standout destination for both residents and visitors alike, thanks to its warm, family-supported, community-first approach and commitment to wellness, education, and quality products Since opening its doors in February 2026, Herb Haus has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the surrounding community. Customers have been enjoying the dispensary’s welcoming environment, convenient drive-thru access, and personalized service, reinforcing the Herb Haus mission to create more than just a retail space, but a trusted hub for connection and education.Founded by Joey Kannegiesser, Herb Haus was born from a deeply personal journey . After experiencing the positive effects of cannabis firsthand, Kannegiesser envisioned a space where individuals could explore cannabis in a safe, informed, and supportive environment. Today, that vision has come to life as a family-driven business rooted in care, trust, and community values.“At Herb Haus, cannabis is more than just a product; it’s a pathway to wellness, balance, and connection,” said Kannegiesser.A Community-Driven ExperienceFrom its fully remodeled and thoughtfully designed interior to its concierge-style service, Herb Haus has been intentional about creating a space where every customer feels comfortable and confident. The dispensary emphasizes education and guidance, ensuring visitors, whether first-time users or experienced consumers, have access to knowledgeable support and curated products.Its prime location across from MetLife Stadium and the American Dream Mall has also made it a convenient stop for event-goers and tourists alike, further strengthening its connection to the local community.The early reception highlights Herb Haus’s dedication to delivering a consistent, high-quality experience while fostering genuine relationships with its neighbors and customers.Meet the Herb Haus TeamAt the heart of Herb Haus is a passionate and diverse team united by a shared mission: to elevate the cannabis experience through education, care, and authenticity.Joey Kannegiesser — FounderThe driving force behind Herb Haus, Joey, brings a personal understanding of cannabis wellness and a vision for building a community-centered dispensary. His leadership emphasizes compassion, education, and trust.Family & Support TeamWorking alongside Joey are family members who contributed expertise in operations, administration, and construction. Their support helped transform his concept into a modern, accessible retail space designed with customer comfort in mind. Herb Haus is proudly family-supported. This close-knit structure allows the brand to maintain its personal touch while growing its presence.In-Store Specialists & AdvisorsCome meet the Herb Haus GM, Mel, Assistant GM, Sam, and the entire Herb Haus staff, who are trained to provide tailored guidance, helping customers navigate products with confidence. Their focus on education ensures every visitor receives a thoughtful, individualized experience.Looking AheadAs Herb Haus continues to grow, the company remains committed to its founding principles: quality, transparency, and community engagement. With strong early momentum and enthusiastic customer support, the dispensary is poised to become a trusted staple in the New Jersey cannabis landscape.Herb Haus invites the community to visit, connect, and experience a new standard in cannabis retail. Real people. Real herb. Real Jersey.

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