Leading Missouri Criminal Defense Firm Welcomes Former Police Detective and Prosecutor Adam Notch to the Team

Adam Notch Criminal Defense Attorney Missouri and Illinois Criminal Defense Attorneys Missouri and Illinois Criminal Defense Lawyers

Combs Waterkotte welcomes Adam Notch, a former police detective/prosecutor, strengthening its Missouri criminal defense team with unique investigative insight.

Notch understands the lifecycle of a case from investigation to charging decision to courtroom strategy, and brings that layered insight to clients facing the most stressful moments of their lives.” — Chris Combs

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combs Waterkotte is proud to announce the addition of Adam Notch as an associate attorney with the firm’s criminal defense team. Notch brings an unusually deep and hard-earned perspective to criminal defense, having served as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer and detective, an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and later as an attorney in private practice representing law enforcement officers in high-stakes employment and defense matters.

At Combs Waterkotte, Notch focuses on defending clients facing criminal charges throughout Missouri. His experience spans the full spectrum of criminal matters, from municipal offenses and driving while intoxicated charges to serious felony cases. That breadth of experience, combined with his background in investigations and prosecution, gives him a rare understanding of how cases are built, where they can break down, and how to challenge them with precision when a client’s future is on the line.

Notch began his career in public service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, first serving as a uniformed police officer in the City’s 5th District before becoming a detective in the North Patrol Division’s 5th District Detective Bureau. During his time with the department, he earned numerous commendations, including a Meritorious Service Citation and the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest honor. That background gave him firsthand knowledge of how criminal investigations unfold from the earliest stages and a working familiarity with the procedures surrounding traffic stops, evidence collection, search warrants, suspect interviews, and field sobriety testing. Just as importantly, it taught him where investigative protocols are vulnerable to error and where those failures can become central to a strong defense.

After being admitted to the Missouri Bar, Notch spent nearly two years as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. There, he handled cases ranging from traffic and misdemeanor matters to serious felony charges, including robbery and assault. That experience gave him direct insight into the burden of proof, the strategies prosecutors use to pursue convictions, and the internal pressures that can shape how criminal cases are charged, negotiated, and tried.

After leaving the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Notch entered private practice, where he primarily represented police officer members of the Fraternal Order of Police. His work included collective bargaining matters, internal affairs investigations, Missouri POST hearings, and officer-involved shootings. Through that experience, he developed extensive knowledge of law enforcement workplace rules, disciplinary proceedings, and the specialized legal issues involved in representing officers in career-defining and high-pressure matters.

Taken together, those experiences give Notch a powerful perspective as a criminal defense attorney. He understands the lifecycle of a case from investigation to charging decision to courtroom strategy, and he brings that layered insight to clients facing some of the most stressful moments of their lives. His addition strengthens Combs Waterkotte’s bench with another trial-ready attorney capable of evaluating a case from multiple angles and identifying opportunities that may affect the outcome from the earliest stages forward.

A South St. Louis native, Notch continues to live in St. Louis with his wife, Nicole, and their children, Charlotte and Leo. His local roots, record of public service, and broad legal experience make him a natural fit for a firm committed to defending individuals across Missouri in serious and complex criminal matters.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a leading criminal defense law firm representing clients across Missouri and Illinois. The firm provides strategic, trial-focused representation for individuals facing municipal, misdemeanor, felony, and other serious criminal charges, with a focus on protecting the rights of the accused through thorough preparation and experienced advocacy. They have a wide range of criminal defense practice areas.

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