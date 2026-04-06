Solar Street Lighting Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

The Business Research Company’s Solar Street Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Solar Street Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Solar Street Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Solar Street Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Street Lighting market to surpass $26 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electric Lighting Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $169 billion by 2030, with Solar Street Lighting to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Solar Street Lighting market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Solar Street Lighting Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the solar street lighting market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives promoting renewable energy and smart city projects, rising investments in urban infrastructure and rural electrification, growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, and expanding manufacturing capabilities across countries such as China and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Solar Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the solar street lighting market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong government incentives for renewable energy adoption, large-scale urban and rural infrastructure development, growing investments in smart city and IoT-based lighting solutions, expansion of domestic solar panel manufacturing, and increasing public and private sector focus on energy efficiency across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Solar Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The solar street lighting market is segmented by type into portable, standalone, and centralized. The standalone market will be the largest segment of the solar street lighting market segmented by type, accounting for 59% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The standalone market will be supported by the increasing adoption of off-grid lighting solutions, government incentives for renewable energy infrastructure, growing urban and rural electrification projects, advancements in high-efficiency solar panels and batteries, rising investments in smart lighting systems, and expanding demand for energy-efficient and low-maintenance public lighting across the country.

The solar street lighting market is segmented by component type into controller, lamp, solar panel, sensors, battery, and other components.

The solar street lighting market is segmented by luminaries into light emitting diode and compact fluorescent lamps.

The solar street lighting market is segmented by application into parking lot, highway and roadway, airport runway, and manufacturing site.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Solar Street Lighting Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the solar street lighting market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Solar Street Lighting Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global solar street lighting market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban infrastructure planning, renewable energy adoption strategies, municipal lighting standards, and innovation across global sustainable energy ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For Clean And Renewable Energy - The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy is expected to become a key growth driver for the solar street lighting market by 2030. The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy acts as a major driver for the solar street lighting market as governments and organizations are actively shifting toward sustainable energy solutions to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Solar street lights use photovoltaic panels to convert sunlight into electricity, making them an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional grid-powered lighting. As the focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting green energy increases, municipalities and urban planners are increasingly adopting solar-powered lighting systems for streets and public spaces. These systems also help lower long-term energy costs and support sustainable infrastructure development. As a result, the increasing demand for clean and renewable energy is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives And Favorable Regulations For Sustainable Infrastructure- The government initiatives and favorable regulations for sustainable infrastructure are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the solar street lighting market by 2030. Government initiatives and favorable regulations for sustainable infrastructure drive the solar street lighting market as many governments promote renewable energy adoption to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. Authorities are introducing supportive policies, subsidies, and public infrastructure programs that encourage the installation of solar-powered lighting in streets, highways, and rural areas. Solar street lights help governments expand lighting infrastructure in off-grid or energy-deficient regions without relying heavily on conventional electricity networks. In addition, sustainability regulations and climate goals are pushing municipalities to adopt environmentally friendly lighting systems. Consequently, the government initiatives and favorable regulations for sustainable infrastructure are projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus On Smart City Development - The increasing focus on smart city development is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the solar street lighting market by 2030. Increasing focus on smart city development is a key driver for the solar street lighting market as governments and urban planners are investing in advanced and energy-efficient infrastructure to support sustainable urban growth. Solar street lights play an important role in smart city projects by providing reliable lighting while reducing dependence on conventional electricity grids. These systems can also be integrated with smart technologies such as sensors, remote monitoring, and automated controls to improve energy management and operational efficiency. Additionally, solar-powered lighting supports environmentally friendly urban development by lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions. As smart city initiatives expand globally, the demand for solar street lighting solutions continues to grow. Therefore, the increasing focus on smart city development is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Solar Street Lighting Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the portable market, the standalone market, and the centralized market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing government initiatives for sustainable urban lighting, rising investments in off-grid and smart lighting projects, advancements in high-efficiency solar panels and energy storage solutions, growing focus on reducing carbon emissions, and expanding adoption of low-maintenance, energy-efficient public lighting systems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving energy sustainability, enhancing public infrastructure, and supporting innovative renewable energy solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader solar and smart lighting industry.

The portable market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the standalone market by $8 billion, and the centralized market by $4 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



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