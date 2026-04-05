Weston Jolly Unveils 'Secrets of Freewriting' — A 24‑Day Breakthrough in Automatic Writing and Higher Guidance

Secrets of Freewriting with Weston Jolly Spiritual Channel Weston Jolly

Secrets of Freewriting teaches you how to meditate with a pen™, anywhere in the world, to open and connect with your Higher Self.” — Weston Jolly

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International spiritual teacher and channel Weston Jolly today announced the launch of Secrets of Freewriting , a 24‑day immersive online course designed to make Automatic Writing as intuitive, everyday, and indispensable as a smartphone.Positioned as a next‑generation tool for accessing higher wisdom, the course transforms freewriting from a mysterious spiritual curiosity into a practical, repeatable method anyone can use to receive clear guidance, unlock creativity, and connect with their soul’s purpose.“Automatic Writing should be easy, fun and priceless when done correctly,” says Jolly. “Secrets of Freewriting teaches you how to meditate with a pen ™, anywhere in the world, to open and connect with your Higher Self.”A New “Operating System” For Your Inner GuidanceSecrets of Freewriting delivers 24 days of step‑by‑step video training modules, each with specific exercises and homework designed to begin every morning of the student’s Automatic Writing journey. Participants learn to use pen, paper, and note‑taking processes to write, create, and capture ideas without breaking streaming consciousness, allowing guidance to flow uninterrupted from start to finish.The course is accessible anytime, from anywhere, via a private members‑only online portal, giving students on‑demand access to the content at their own pace. Within this framework, students receive fun ways to initiate contact with their Higher Self and discover techniques to go beyond a singular channel into other realms of wisdom.Key Features Editors Can Reprint* 24 days of transformational, step‑by‑step video training modules.* Morning‑based exercises and homework to build a daily Automatic Writing habit.* Practical techniques to initiate contact with the Higher Self and expand beyond a single channel.* Methods to write and capture ideas without breaking streaming consciousness.* A private, members‑only portal for 24/7 global access.An emphasis on using freewriting as a tangible tool to: access one’s soul purpose, get true answers to all questions, tap into other realms of wisdom, gain insight, and connect consistently with creativity.Exclusive Bonus: Inside Weston Jolly’s Channeling JournalsAs a free bonus, every enrollment includes an exclusive video offering an inside look at how Weston Jolly channels by showing his actual journals. In this behind‑the‑scenes feature, students see specific examples of what he has channeled, along with real dates and times tied to specific events and messages. The bonus also highlights practical messages to further illustrate how anyone can start Automatic Writing immediately.AvailabilityThe Secrets of Freewriting online course is available now through Weston Jolly’s official website, with instant access granted upon enrollment. According to Jolly, the energy, passion, and commitment a participant brings to the course—and more importantly, to themselves—begins the moment they enroll and can reshape how they receive guidance for the rest of their lives.

Secrets of Freewriting - Weston Jolly

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