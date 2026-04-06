Jimerson Birr Welcomes Chris Meadows as Chief Operating Officer to Support Strategic Growth

Chris Meadows

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr, a Florida based business law firm recognized for its commitment to service, quality, and results, announces that Chris Meadows has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Meadows will oversee firm operations, drive strategic initiatives, and support the firm’s continued growth and operational excellence.Meadows is a seasoned Chief Operating Officer and attorney with experience spanning high growth private enterprises, complex law firm operations, and senior leadership roles within Florida state government and nonprofit organizations. Known for his ability to translate strategy into execution, he brings a combination of legal insight, operational discipline, and business acumen to organizations navigating growth and transformation.Prior to joining Jimerson Birr, Meadows served in executive leadership roles at a national digital marketing and public relations agency, where he oversaw enterprise wide operations and legal functions for a rapidly scaling organization. In that capacity, he led organizational strategy, implemented data driven performance initiatives, and supported operational alignment across a growing team.Meadows also served as Chief Operating Officer of an eight figure personal injury law firm, where he directed all administrative, financial, marketing, intake, human resources, and technology functions. During his tenure, he led major systems implementations, restructured internal operations, and improved firm performance through disciplined process management and operational transparency.Earlier in his career, Meadows held senior leadership and legal roles within the Florida Department of Children and Families and other public sector organizations, where he oversaw large scale contracting, compliance, and policy initiatives. He also served as a Committee Attorney for the Florida House of Representatives, advising on employment law, employee retirement & pensions, and state procurement.“Chris is a dynamic and forward thinking leader who understands how to build high performing organizations,” said Charles B. Jimerson , Chief Executive Officer of Jimerson Birr. “As we continue to evolve into a modern, technology enabled legal enterprise, Chris’s operational leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale with discipline while maintaining the high level of service our clients expect.”Meadows earned his Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in History from Florida State University. He is a member of The Florida Bar.“I am honored to join Jimerson Birr and contribute to a firm that is clearly committed to excellence, innovation, and client success,” said Meadows. “I look forward to working alongside the firm’s talented professionals to strengthen operations and support the firm’s next phase of growth.”About Jimerson Birr:Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based business law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/ Media Contact:Millie LeedsDirector of Marketingmarketing@jimersonfirm.com(904) 389-0050

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