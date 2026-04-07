Springer Publishing Company & Cashmere Announce Partnership to Bring Trusted Healthcare Education Content to AI Systems

Groundbreaking collaboration enables Springer Publishing to extend trusted healthcare education content into AI with control, security & commercial visibility

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springer Publishing Company , a leading provider of healthcare education and digital learning solutions across nursing, behavioral health, and health sciences, and Cashmere , the pioneering platform for AI content licensing and infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership that will extend how Springer Publishing's trusted educational and workforce readiness content is managed and utilized within artificial intelligence systems.Under the terms of the partnership, Springer Publishing will use Cashmere’s technology platform to manage, monitor, and administer authorized AI content access and licensing workflows. This approach ensures that Springer Publishing’s content is used responsibly within AI environments, with full visibility and governance over how it is accessed and applied.Springer Publishing’s content reflects decades of trusted expertise in preparing healthcare learners and professionals, from graduate education through certification/licensure and clinical practice. As demand grows for trusted, clinically sound, high-quality information within AI systems, this partnership ensures that this content is delivered responsibly, and Springer Publishing retains full visibility and governance over every instance of use."We have always been committed to ensuring that our content serves learners and healthcare professionals with the highest degree of accuracy and integrity," said Mary Gatsch, CEO, Springer Publishing. "Partnering with Cashmere gives us the tools to confidently enter the AI ecosystem on our own terms. We can now extend our trusted healthcare content into AI platforms while maintaining complete control over how that content is used, and with the certainty that it will never be exploited for model training without our consent."Cashmere’s product suite provides publishers with end-to-end infrastructure to license content to AI systems, track usage in real time, and generate new commercial revenue streams — all within a secure, permission-based environment. The company's no-LLM-training approach is a cornerstone commitment that gives rights holders the confidence to participate in the AI economy without compromising the integrity of their intellectual property."Springer Publishing represents exactly the kind of partner Cashmere was built for, a world-renowned publisher with an extraordinarily valuable content library and a deep commitment to the responsible use of knowledge," said Jonathan Munk, CEO of Cashmere. "Their content is trusted by clinicians and educators globally, and it deserves to be treated with the utmost respect within AI systems. Our platform ensures Springer Publishing Company is not just a bystander in the AI revolution, but an active, empowered participant who is compensated fairly and retains full control. We're proud to be their partner in this next chapter."The partnership is effective immediately, with integrations and commercial licensing options expected to be available to AI developers and platforms in the coming weeks.About Springer Publishing CompanySpringer Publishing is a digital-first healthcare education and skills-building company specializing in graduate healthcare learning and professional preparation. Its integrated platforms, like CourseConnect and ExamPrepConnect, bring together education, certification and licensure preparation, and competency development through trusted content, assessments, and analytics. Springer Publishing helps institutions and healthcare organizations prepare learners for certification success, workforce entry, and high-quality clinical practice. For more information, visit www.springerpub.com About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere’s $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit www.cashmere.io

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