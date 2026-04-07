Eagle Eye Strengthens Product Management Division with Strategic Leadership Hire

Jason Renner, Sr. Director of Product Management, Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Critical Power Solutions Leader Appoints Jason Renner as Senior Director of Product Management

Jason brings a proven track record of leading teams through the full product lifecycle—from concept and development to launch, support, and continuous improvement.” — Brian Jurkiewicz, President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions

MEQUON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions (EEPS), a leader in critical power solutions, recently announced the hiring of Jason Renner as Senior Director of Product Management, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and scalable growth.As Eagle Eye continues to expand its product portfolio and deepen its technical capabilities, the company identified the need for experienced leadership to further structure and advance its product management function. Renner brings more than 30 years of experience in product development, market strategy, and leading high-performing product management teams at a national and international level.“Jason brings a proven track record of leading teams through the full product lifecycle—from concept and development to launch, support, and continuous improvement,” said Brian Jurkiewicz, President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale and strengthen our product offering, utilizing his experience of working with suppliers both domestically and overseas.”In this role, Renner will lead a growing product management team responsible for key areas including:• Battery technologies and racking solutionsThis strategic hire enhances Eagle Eye’s ability to align product development with market needs while supporting continued expansion across utility, data center, and industrial sectors.“We’ve built strong technical expertise across our product lines, and Jason’s addition provides the structure and direction needed to elevate this function as we grow,” added Jurkiewicz.Renner expressed enthusiasm about joining Eagle Eye at a pivotal stage in its growth.“At this point in my career, I’m excited to leverage my experience to help take Eagle Eye to the next level,” said Renner. “The team has deep product knowledge, and I look forward to helping enhance their impact as the organization continues to expand.”________________________________________About Eagle Eye Power SolutionsHeadquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is a leading provider of critical power solutions, services, and training for utility, data center, and industrial applications. With a growing portfolio of engineered solutions and a focus on reliability, safety, and performance, Eagle Eye partners with customers to support mission-critical infrastructure worldwide.

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