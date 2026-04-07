Porter Freight Funding Offers Carriers 24/7 Fuel Advances and Fuel Card Savings: Every Day, Not Just in a Crisis

Porter Freight Funding's Fuel Card saved carriers $0.95 below the national diesel average, with 24/7 fuel advances available at load pickup. Porter Freight Funding provides fuel card savings and 24/7 fuel advances for carriers and owner-operators nationwide.

Porter Fuel Card and Porter Wallet 24/7 Advances help truckers and owner-operators save on diesel and access same-day fuel advances year-round.

When diesel prices spike, carriers need real tools, not temporary fixes. The Porter Fuel Card and Porter Wallet 24/7 Advances protect carrier margins every day of the year, not just in a crisis.” — John Land, President of Porter Freight Funding

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As diesel prices continue to strain the margins of independent truckers and carriers across the country, Porter Freight Funding is reminding the trucking community that real, lasting fuel relief doesn’t have to wait for a news cycle. Through its Porter Fuel Card and Porter Wallet 24/7 Advances , carriers get the financial tools to keep rolling every day, not just when diesel prices spike.While some freight brokers have recently announced short-term programs to help carriers offset rising fuel costs, those offerings are reactive by nature, announced during price spikes and, by implication, unavailable once prices stabilize. Porter’s approach is fundamentally different: its fuel programs are permanent, always-on benefits."When the trucking industry is under pressure, Porter is focused on one thing: making sure carriers have the financial support they need to keep moving."Fuel Card: Savings at Every Fill-UpThe Porter Fuel Card delivers real cents-off-per-gallon savings at thousands of truck stops and fueling locations nationwide. Carriers don't have to hope diesel prices fall; they save money on every load, every fill-up, automatically. Plus, discounted prices are posted in real time through the PorterGo app, so drivers can plan their routes around the lowest fuel costs instead of guessing at the pump.• Discounts at a nationwide network of truck stop fueling locations• Open to all carriers and owner-operators, no factoring relationship required• Savings stack on top of freight factoring — one relationship, multiple benefits• Works whether diesel is $3.50 or $5.50 a gallon24/7 Fuel Advances: Cash When You Need It, Not When It’s Convenient for UsFor independent owner-operators and small to mid-size fleets, cash flow doesn’t follow banker’s hours. A driver who picks up a load on a Friday night and needs fuel money to make a Monday delivery can’t wait until Tuesday morning for approval from a corporate help desk. Porter Wallet 24/7 Advances were built specifically for this reality.Unlike traditional advances that are tied to delivery, Porter advances are issued at load pickup, so drivers have the fuel money they need before they ever leave the yard. Owner-operators and fleets can request a same-day advance at any hour, including nights, weekends, and holidays. There's no waiting until Monday. There's no "submit a ticket and someone will follow up." Advances are requested and processed automatically, so funds arrive within minutes.• Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year• Advances issued at load pickup, not delivery• Same-day processing, no multi-day wait for approval• Designed for the independent owner-operator and small to mid-size fleets, not just large carriers• Works in tandem with freight factoring to keep cash moving continuouslyBuilt for Carriers, Not BrokersPorter Freight Funding is not a freight broker. Porter doesn’t move freight or take a margin on loads. Porter exists for one purpose: to give independent truckers and carriers the financial infrastructure they need to run a healthy, sustainable business. That distinction matters when it comes to fuel programs.When a broker offers a fuel advance or fuel cost offset, it is an add-on to a business model centered on moving freight. When Porter offers a fuel card and 24/7 advances, it is the core of what Porter does: provide carriers with cash flow tools that let them operate without financial stress, no matter what diesel prices are doing.Carriers and owner-operators can learn more about the Porter Fuel Card program and the Porter Wallet 24/7 Advance service and get started today.Enrollment takes minutes. Advances are issued at load pickup and available around the clock.About Porter Freight FundingPorter Freight Funding is a freight factoring company dedicated to the financial success of owner-operators, and fleets. Porter provides freight factoring, 24/7 advances, fuel card discounts, and back-office support so carriers can focus on the road. Learn more at porterfreightfunding.com.Media ContactPorter Freight FundingKatherine Alverson | (205) 304-1447 | kalverson@porterbilling.comporterfreightfunding.com###

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