Horsepower Financial, LLC Powersports Leasing and Pier Asset Management Announce Extension of Credit Facility

Horsepower Leasing

Horsepower Financial, LLC (Horsepower) and Pier Asset Management (Pier AM) continue together to Change the Game in Powersports and Motorcycle access

Horsepower and It's partners continue to change how Motorcycles and Off Road Vehicles are accessed quickly, easily and automatically.” — Chris Garrido, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horsepower Financial, LLC is pleased to announce the successful extension of its credit facility with a fund managed by Pier Asset Management. The extension builds upon the original facility established in 2024, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two organizations.Pier Asset Management has proven to be an exceptional partner, demonstrating remarkable flexibility while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and diligence. Horsepower Financial, LLC credits a significant portion of its recent growth and operational success to the collaborative relationship with Pier and its dedicated team."This extension reflects the strength and mutual trust that has developed between our organizations since the initial facility was completed in 2024," said Laura Middendorf, CFO for Horsepower Financial, LLC. "Pier’s ability to balance flexibility with exacting standards has been instrumental in supporting our expansion, and we look forward to continuing this productive partnership."The extended credit facility will provide Horsepower Financial, LLC with continued access to flexible capital solutions, enabling the company to sustain its momentum and pursue new opportunities in the financial services sector.Pier Asset Management remains committed to delivering tailored financing solutions and exceptional service to its partners. Both parties expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration and the value it continues to create.About Pier Asset Management Pier provides senior secured credit facilities and tailored credit solutions to fintech lenders and platforms. Since its inception in 2017, Pier has funded over $800 million in credit investments and partners closely with innovative originators to scale lending products across emerging asset classes. Learn more at www.pieram.com About Horsepower Financial, LLC Horsepower Financial, LLC is the leading Powersports vehicle leasing services firm dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions to its clients and their customers Known for its innovative approach, automatic systems and rapid growth, Horsepower continues to expand its offerings with the support of trusted financing partners.For more information, please contact:Pier Asset Management Contact : The Pier Team Email: hello@pieram.comHorsepower Contact: Horsepower Financial, LLC Email: info@horsepowerfinancial.comPhone: (941) 251-5778

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