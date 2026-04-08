Roguelite Deckbuilder Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey Launches Major Demo Update on Steam

Seekers Alliance Main Banner New Counter Mechanics & Mob Cards Collection: Achievements, Hero Cards & more!

New Systems Include Counter Mechanics, Talent Trees, Supporting Heroes, and More

After years of development and sharing the game at events worldwide, we shaped this demo around player feedback.” — Logan Chou, Executive Producer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie studio Skvader Entertainment has released a major update to the demo of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey , a roguelite deck-building strategy game on Steam. Building upon the previous demo, this update introduces Talents, Achievements, Mob Cards, Counter Mechanics, and brand-new Faction and Hero Core Cards. Players can now experience four of the many Heroes planned for the full release.Master the Counter Mechanics to Challenge Tougher FoesEach enemy (mob) now features its own Mob Cards with unique trigger conditions. When players perform specific actions or meet certain conditions, enemies deploy these powerful cards.Players can attempt to fulfill the Counter conditions on these cards. Successful counters not only nullify enemy effects but also trigger beneficial effects for the player. In some boss-level encounters, rare high-impact Mob Cards may appear, capable of dramatically turning the tide of battle.Talent System UnlockedThe update introduces a Talent System, enabling meta-progression between runs. To unlock it, players must defeat at least one Elite Mob. Once unlocked, the Talent interface is accessible from the main menu.Players can enhance their Hero’s Attack, Defense, and Speed attributes or invest points into three Factions—Van der Leck, Galahad, and Mahdia—to unlock powerful faction-specific bonuses.Hero Core Cards and Unlockable Faction CardsEach playable Hero now comes with Hero Core Cards, which hint at viable deck-building strategies and, like Skill Cards, offer three upgrade paths.After defeating Area Bosses, players can recruit Supporting Heroes to join their team and gain powerful Faction Cards. If a recruited companion has a special relationship with the current Hero, players unlock unique Combo Cards, greatly enhancing their combined abilities.Improved Onboarding with Tutorials and Quest GuidanceIn response to feedback about limited early-game guidance, the demo now includes a dedicated tutorial map to help new players learn the game.To support a clearer sense of progression, the update also introduces Quest, Achievement, and Collection Systems. Players can track objectives, monitor progress, and decide which Achievements to pursue next. Completing Quests and Achievements unlocks new Heroes, Skill Cards, starting Artifacts, and even hidden clues that lead to secret stages.“After years of development and sharing the game at events worldwide, we shaped this demo around player feedback. We can’t wait for fans of deckbuilding and strategy games to dive in,” said Logan Chou, Executive Producer of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey.The updated demo of Seekers Alliance: Hero’s Journey is now live on Steam.🎮 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3975520?utm_source=april26-eng-pr 🌐 Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1rb3UNKFY_eiNOsG7J89hq3-2vQMDrfnf

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