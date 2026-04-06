ambulatory surgery center market drivers ambulatory surgery center market forecast ambulatory surgery center market scope

The Business Research Company's Ambulatory Surgery Center Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $113.36 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ambulatory Surgery Center market to surpass $113 billion in 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Ambulatory Surgery Center market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the ambulatory surgery center market in 2030, valued at $44 billion. The market is expected to grow from $36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing shift toward outpatient surgical procedures, rising demand for cost-effective healthcare services, growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring minimally invasive surgeries, strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced surgical equipment across ambulatory surgery centers in the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the ambulatory surgery center market in 2030, valued at $40 billion. The market is expected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for outpatient surgical procedures, rising healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, expanding network of ambulatory surgery centers, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and leading healthcare service providers across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market In 2030?

The ambulatory surgery center market is segmented by center type into single specialty centers and multispecialty centers. The multispecialty centers market will be the largest segment of the ambulatory surgery center market, segmented by center type, accounting for 61% or $69 billion of the total in 2030. The multispecialty centers market will be supported by its ability to offer a wide range of surgical procedures across multiple disciplines within a single facility, growing patient preference for convenient and cost-effective outpatient care, increasing demand for integrated treatment pathways, rising volumes of minimally invasive surgeries, expanding healthcare investments in advanced surgical infrastructure, and strong physician partnerships improving operational efficiency and service accessibility.

The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented by modality into hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers and freestanding ambulatory surgical centers.

The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented by application into orthopedics, pain management or spinal injections, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, otolaryngology, obstetrics or gynecology, podiatry, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the ambulatory surgical centers market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ambulatory surgery center market leading up to 2030 will be driven by several important factors that are expected to transform healthcare delivery models, improve procedural efficiency, optimize healthcare costs, and strengthen patient-centered care across global healthcare systems.

Global Health Events And Preparedness- Global health events and preparedness are anticipated to become an important growth driver for the ambulatory surgical centers market by 2030. Global health events and preparedness also support the expansion of the ambulatory surgery center market by encouraging stronger healthcare infrastructure and enhancing the ability to manage medical procedures efficiently. During large-scale health emergencies, hospitals often focus primarily on critical and emergency cases, creating a greater need for alternative facilities to manage outpatient surgeries and non-urgent procedures. Ambulatory surgery centers offer a cost-efficient and effective environment for conducting diagnostic, preventive, and minor surgical procedures outside traditional hospital settings. Their capability to deliver specialized care, shorter patient stays, and reduced strain on hospitals makes them a vital part of healthcare preparedness frameworks. Consequently, the increasing emphasis on healthcare system resilience and emergency readiness is expected to support the growth of ambulatory surgery centers. As a result, global health events and preparedness are projected to contribute about 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Telemedicine Integration- Telemedicine integration is expected to become a significant factor driving the expansion of the ambulatory surgical centers market by 2030. Telemedicine integration also supports the growth of the ambulatory surgery center market by enhancing access to preoperative consultations, postoperative follow-ups, and patient monitoring through digital health platforms. Through telemedicine, physicians can assess patients remotely, provide medical advice, and determine whether a procedure can be safely carried out at an ambulatory surgery center. This reduces unnecessary hospital visits and improves the scheduling efficiency of outpatient surgical procedures. In addition, remote consultations streamline patient management and strengthen care coordination. As the adoption of telehealth services continues to grow, it improves the efficiency and reach of services offered by ambulatory surgery centers. Therefore, telemedicine integration is expected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Focus On Chronic Disease Management- The increasing focus on chronic disease management is projected to act as a key growth catalyst for the ambulatory surgical centers market by 2030. This trend also drives the ambulatory surgery center market, as the growing prevalence of long-term conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders raises the demand for regular medical procedures and monitoring. Many of these conditions require minimally invasive surgeries, diagnostic tests, and follow-up treatments that can be effectively performed in outpatient settings. Ambulatory surgery centers provide specialized care, faster recovery times, and more cost-efficient treatment compared to traditional hospital-based procedures. Their ability to manage routine surgical interventions helps reduce pressure on hospitals while improving patient convenience. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize effective chronic disease management, the demand for services provided by ambulatory surgery centers continues to expand. Consequently, the focus on chronic disease management is expected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ambulatory Surgery Center Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the single specialty centers market and the multispecialty centers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $26 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the growing preference for outpatient surgical procedures, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, rising healthcare cost containment initiatives, expanding physician ownership and partnerships in ambulatory facilities, and continuous investments in advanced surgical technologies and infrastructure. This growth also reflects the increasing emphasis on improving patient convenience, reducing hospital burden, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding access to specialized surgical care, fuelling strong expansion across the broader ambulatory surgery center industry.

The single specialty centers market is projected to grow by $11 billion, the multispecialty centers market by $15 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



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