Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Report 2026_Segments Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market 2026_drivers Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Regional Share 2026_Region

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) market to surpass $56 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $302 billion by 2030, with Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) to represent around 19% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The exponential growth can be attributed to widespread adoption of smart manufacturing and industrial automation, strong presence of AI and IoT technology providers, substantial venture capital and corporate investments in connected devices, growing deployment of smart home and enterprise IoT solutions, and advanced digital infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The exponential growth can be attributed to expansion of cloud-edge hybrid infrastructures enabling scalable and efficient AIoT ecosystems, strong innovation in semiconductor and AI chip technologies improving device performance and energy efficiency, and increasing enterprise focus on autonomous systems and intelligent automation across industrial and commercial environments.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market In 2030?

The artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market is segmented by component into solutions, and service. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market segmented by component, accounting for 69% or $39 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the increasing deployment of smart manufacturing and industrial IoT platforms, rising demand for AI-driven analytics and automation solutions, growing adoption of connected devices across enterprises and homes, strong R&D investments by technology leaders, and continuous innovation in AI algorithms and IoT integration enabling smarter, real-time decision-making across industries.

The artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market is segmented by deployment into on-premises, and cloud.

The artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market is segmented by industry vertical into manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market leading up to 2030 is 33%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial automation, smart infrastructure development, connected device ecosystems, and innovation across global technology and business ecosystems.

Increasing Adoption Of IoT In Various Industries - The increasing adoption of IoT in various industries is expected to become a key growth driver for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market by 2030. The increasing adoption of IoT in various industries is a key driver for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market as organizations are widely deploying connected devices and sensors to collect operational data. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and agriculture increasingly rely on IoT systems for real-time monitoring and process optimization. However, the large volume of data generated by these devices requires advanced analytical capabilities to derive meaningful insights. Integrating artificial intelligence with IoT enables intelligent data processing, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making. As a result, the increasing adoption of IoT in various industries is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Integration Of AI And IoT Technologies - The rising integration of AI and IoT technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market by 2030. The rising integration of AI and IoT technologies is a significant driver for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market as it enhances the capabilities of connected devices and systems. While IoT devices collect and transmit large volumes of data, artificial intelligence enables advanced data analysis, pattern recognition, and automated decision-making. This integration allows organizations to gain actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and support applications such as predictive maintenance, smart monitoring, and intelligent automation. Industries are increasingly adopting these integrated technologies to optimize processes and reduce operational costs. Consequently, the rising integration of AI and IoT technologies is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Expansion Of 5G Networks - The growing expansion of 5G networks is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market by 2030. The growing expansion of 5G networks is a key driver for the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market as it provides faster connectivity, higher bandwidth, and lower latency required for large-scale IoT deployments. AIoT systems rely on continuous data transmission between connected devices, cloud platforms, and analytics systems. The deployment of 5G networks enables real-time communication and faster data processing, which improves the efficiency of AI-powered analytics and automation. This enhanced connectivity supports advanced applications such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation. As 5G infrastructure continues to expand globally, it strengthens the foundation for wider adoption of AIoT technologies. Therefore, the growing expansion of 5G networks is projected to contribute to approximately 2% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $43 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI-enabled IoT solutions across smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare, and consumer electronics, rising demand for predictive analytics and real-time monitoring, expanding enterprise investment in digital transformation initiatives, and continuous innovation in AI algorithms and IoT integration, fuelling transformative growth within the broader technology and connected devices industry.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $29 billion, and the service market by $14 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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