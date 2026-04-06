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The Business Research Company's Renewable Energy Certificates Global Market Report 2026: Growth Drivers, Key Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $70.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Renewable Energy Certificates market to surpass $71 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Renewable Energy market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,851 billion by 2030, with Renewable Energy Certificates to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Renewable Energy Certificates market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Renewable Energy Certificates Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the renewable energy certificates market in 2030, valued at $21 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to supportive federal and state renewable energy policies, increasing corporate commitments to sustainability and net-zero targets, rising adoption of solar and wind power projects, expanding renewable energy infrastructure, and growing demand for carbon offset and green certification programs across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Renewable Energy Certificates Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the renewable energy certificates market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to supportive federal and state renewable energy policies, increasing corporate sustainability commitments, rapid expansion of solar and wind energy projects, growing investment in clean energy infrastructure, and rising demand for carbon offset and green certification programs across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Renewable Energy Certificates Market In 2030?

The renewable energy certificates market is segmented by energy type into wind power, solar energy, gas power, and hydro-electric power. The solar energy market will be the largest segment of the renewable energy certificates market segmented by energy type, accounting for 50% or $35 billion of the total in 2030. The solar energy market will be supported by the rapid expansion of utility-scale and rooftop solar projects, declining solar module costs, favorable government incentives and tax credits, growing corporate renewable procurement, and increasing adoption of clean energy targets and carbon reduction commitments.

The renewable energy certificates market is segmented by capacity into 0-1000 kWh, 1000-5000 kWh, and greater than 5000 kWh.

The renewable energy certificates market is segmented by end use into compliance and voluntary.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Renewable Energy Certificates Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the renewable energy certificates market leading up to 2030 is 26%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Renewable Energy Certificates Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global renewable energy certificates market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy sourcing strategies, sustainability initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and innovation across global power generation and consumption ecosystems.

Growing Demand For Renewable Energy Sources - The growing demand for renewable energy sources is expected to become a key growth driver for the renewable energy certificates market by 2030. Growing demand for renewable energy sources is a significant driver for the Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) market, as consumers and businesses increasingly prioritize sustainable energy solutions to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints. As a result, the growing demand for renewable energy sources is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Electricity Prices - The rising electricity prices are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the renewable energy certificates market by 2030. Rising electricity prices also propel the REC market, as higher costs for conventional energy sources encourage businesses and consumers to seek renewable options, thus increasing the demand for RECs to offset their energy consumption. Consequently, the rising electricity prices are projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Strong Economic Growth In Emerging Markets- The strong economic growth in emerging markets is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the renewable energy certificates market by 2030. Strong economic growth in emerging markets contributes positively to the REC market, as these regions experience heightened energy needs and investments in renewable infrastructure, further driving the demand for renewable energy credits. Therefore, the strong economic growth in emerging markets is projected to contribute to approximately 2% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Renewable Energy Certificates Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the wind power market, the solar energy market, the gas power market, and the hydroelectric power market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $48 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, supportive government policies and incentives, growing corporate sustainability initiatives, rising demand for clean and reliable power, and advancements in energy certificate trading platforms. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on promoting sustainable energy adoption, reducing carbon emissions, and enabling a transition toward a low-carbon global energy industry.

The wind power market is projected to grow by $18 billion, the solar energy market by $24 billion, the gas power market by $2 billion, and the hydro-electric power market by $5 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



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