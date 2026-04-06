food service facility management market forecast food service facility management market analysis Food Service Facility Management Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Food Service Facility Management Market Set to Reach $52 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $36.98 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Food Service Facility Management market to surpass $52 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Facility Management Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,560 billion by 2030, with Food Service Facility Management to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Food Service Facility Management market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Food Service Facility Management Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the food service facility management market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of commercial complexes, hospitals, educational institutions, and corporate campuses requiring outsourced food services, increasing urbanization and workforce population driving demand for organized catering services, rising adoption of integrated facility management solutions, growing hospitality and tourism industries, and increasing investments in large-scale infrastructure and institutional facilities across emerging economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Food Service Facility Management Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the food service facility management market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing outsourcing of corporate and institutional food services, growing demand for workplace dining and managed cafeteria services, rising emphasis on hygiene, compliance, and professional kitchen management, expansion of healthcare and senior living facilities requiring specialized food services, and the presence of major facility management providers offering integrated catering and hospitality solutions.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Food Service Facility Management Market In 2030?

The rare earth elements market is segmented by service type into cleaning, maintenance, security, catering, and other service types. The cleaning market will be the largest segment of the food service facility management market, segmented by type, accounting for 37% or $19 billion of the total in 2030. The cleaning market will be supported by the increasing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation standards in food service establishments, growing expansion of restaurants, hotels, and institutional kitchens, rising regulatory requirements related to food safety and cleanliness, and the need for regular cleaning of kitchens, dining areas, and food preparation equipment.

The food service management market is segmented by technology utilization into automated management systems, inventory management software, customer relationship management (CRM) tools, point of sale (POS) systems, and online ordering platforms.

The food service management market is segmented by mode of service into in-house and outsourced.

The food service management market is segmented by facility size into small food service facilities, medium-sized food service facilities, and large food service facilities.

The food service management market is segmented by end user into restaurants, hotels, healthcare facilities, educational institutes, catering services, and corporate cafeterias.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Service Facility Management Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the food service management market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Food Service Facility Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global food service facility management market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape corporate dining solutions, workplace wellness initiatives, and consumer food service preferences across global institutions and commercial establishments.

Increasing Demand For Outsourced Food Service And Facility Management From Corporations And Institutions - The increasing demand for outsourced food service and facility management is expected to become a key growth driver for the market by 2030. Organizations are focusing on core operations while entrusting dining and facility functions to specialized providers, which ensures better efficiency, cost control, and compliance with health and safety regulations. Outsourced services also provide access to skilled professionals, advanced technologies, and standardized service quality across multiple sites. As companies expand operations and require consistent service delivery, reliance on expert providers continues to grow. As a result, increasing demand for outsourced food service and facility management from corporations and institutions is anticipated to contribute to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Corporate Focus On Employee Wellness And Workplace Food Amenities - The growing corporate focus on employee wellness and workplace food amenities is expected to act as a significant driver for the market by 2030. Organizations are investing in healthier, diverse, and professionally managed meal options to enhance employee satisfaction, productivity, and overall well-being. Initiatives such as modern cafeterias, wellness-driven menus, and sustainable catering solutions are becoming standard in employee-centric workplace environments. Facility management providers are expanding their services to meet these evolving corporate wellness goals. Consequently, growing corporate focus on employee wellness and workplace food amenities is projected to contribute to around 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Disposable Incomes Leading To Higher Spend On Food Services Outside The Home - The rise in disposable incomes is expected to be another key factor driving the food service facility management market by 2030. As urban populations grow and lifestyles become busier, consumers are increasingly seeking convenient, high-quality dining options in workplaces, institutions, and commercial settings. Higher spending power supports the expansion of corporate cafeterias, quick-service restaurants, and institutional dining facilities. Professionally managed food services ensure consistency, hygiene, and variety, catering to the evolving expectations of consumers. Therefore, the rise in disposable incomes leading to higher spending on food services outside the home is projected to contribute to approximately 1.0% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Food Service Facility Management Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cleaning market, the maintenance market, the security market, the catering market, and the other service types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of food service establishments, increasing outsourcing of facility management services by restaurants and hospitality providers, rising focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization, and growing compliance with food safety and workplace safety regulations.

The cleaning market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the maintenance market by $3 billion, the security market by $2 billion, the catering market by $3 billion, and the other service types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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