Personal Computer (PC) Based Automation Market Expected to Grow to $50.86 Billion by 2030 at a 6.4% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Personal Computer (PC)-Based Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal computer (PC) based automation market has been demonstrating strong growth and continues to attract significant attention due to its role in advancing industrial automation. As industries increasingly adopt PC-based control systems, the market’s outlook reflects promising expansion fueled by technological innovation and evolving manufacturing demands. Let’s explore the current status, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this market.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Personal Computer Based Automation Market

The personal computer based automation market has experienced notable growth recently and is projected to expand from $37.36 billion in 2025 to $39.67 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the past years has been driven by several factors, including the widespread adoption of industrial automation systems, increased focus on optimizing manufacturing processes, the growing use of PC-based controllers, the expansion of both discrete and process manufacturing sectors, and rising demand for human-machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow further, reaching $50.87 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The forecast period’s growth will be supported by the deployment of cloud-enabled PC automation solutions, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into process control, the expansion of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity, the rise of smart factories, and an increasing reliance on software-driven automation. Key trends expected to influence the market include the increasing use of industrial PC units for automation tasks, the rising demand for integrated HMI and SCADA solutions, a growing emphasis on real-time data analytics and reporting, expansion in system integration and maintenance services, and a preference for hybrid deployment models combining on-premise and cloud-based systems.

Understanding PC-Based Automation and Its Role in Industry

PC-based automation involves using standard industrial personal computers paired with specialized automation software to govern, monitor, and optimize machinery and industrial processes. This integration brings together computing power, real-time control, data processing, and connectivity within a unified programmable platform. Such systems offer flexibility, scalability, and software-driven architecture, allowing industries to implement more adaptable and efficient automation solutions that can evolve with technological advancements and operational requirements.

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Investment in Digital Transformation as a Key Growth Catalyst

One of the primary drivers propelling the personal computer based automation market is the significant rise in investments toward digital transformation. Digital transformation entails embedding digital technologies throughout business operations to boost efficiency, productivity, and agility. As companies focus more on automation to streamline processes and minimize manual labor, investments in digital initiatives accelerate the adoption of PC-based automation. This enables advanced software integration, real-time analytics, and scalable control systems that improve operational performance and flexibility. For example, by March 2025, Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency reported 110 major digital projects across 46 government agencies with a combined budget of $12.9 billion, including $5.6 billion dedicated to digital initiatives. Delivery confidence ratings saw a marked rise to 98.4% and 80.3%, compared to 52.1% and 31.3% in 2024, highlighting the growing emphasis and successful execution of digital transformation efforts. Such investments clearly support the expanding market for PC-based automation.

Regional Overview: Market Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the personal computer based automation market, maintaining a strong position due to its advanced industrial infrastructure and high adoption rates of automation technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the upcoming years, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing activities, and growing investments in smart factory initiatives. The comprehensive market report also covers other significant regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

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