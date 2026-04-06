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The Business Research Company's Global Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) Mobile Terminal Market Report 2026: Growth, Drivers, Trends, and Outlook to 2030

Expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personal digital assistant (PDA) mobile terminal market has demonstrated remarkable growth recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing demand across various industries. As businesses and consumers alike embrace smarter, more connected devices, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s delve into the current market size, the factors fueling its growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for PDA Mobile Terminal Market

The PDA mobile terminal market has seen significant expansion and is projected to continue this trajectory. From $3.57 billion in 2025, the market size is expected to rise to $3.85 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This historical growth has been influenced by increased use of PDAs in enterprise mobility, higher demand for handheld data collection tools, the rising adoption of vehicle-mounted terminals in logistics, retail automation advancements, a growing mobile workforce, and wider wireless network coverage. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $5.21 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.9%. This anticipated expansion is driven by growing interest in AI-enabled integrated PDAs, broader IoT terminal adoption, a pressing need for real-time data analytics, expanded use of wearable terminals in healthcare and industrial sectors, the proliferation of cloud-based mobile management systems, and heightened emphasis on mobile cybersecurity. Key trends include the increasing use of rugged handheld devices, enhanced RFID and barcode scanning integration, rising demand for vehicle-mounted terminals in logistics, growth of wearable terminals for field operations, and a stronger focus on data protection and mobile security.

Download a free sample of the personal digital assistant (pda) mobile terminal market report:

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What Personal Digital Assistant Mobile Terminals Are and Their Functionalities

A personal digital assistant mobile terminal is a compact handheld device designed to manage personal information like calendars, contacts, and notes, while also supporting wireless communications. These devices blend computing power, telecommunication features, and data storage into one portable unit, enabling users to perform various tasks while on the move. Modern PDAs often provide internet connectivity, email access, and seamless integration with other digital platforms, making them versatile tools for both personal and professional use.

Industrial Automation as a Key Catalyst for PDA Market Expansion

The rise of industrial automation plays a crucial role in propelling the PDA mobile terminal market forward. Industrial automation utilizes control systems, robotics, and information technology to streamline manufacturing and operational processes with minimal human involvement. As companies increasingly implement automation to boost productivity, operational efficiency, and accuracy, PDA mobile terminals become essential tools. These devices facilitate real-time data capture, equipment monitoring, inventory management, and communication within automated environments, improving coordination between machines and human operators. For example, the World Robotics 2025 report by the International Federation of Robotics highlights that the global operational stock of industrial robots hit 4,664,000 units in 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year. This growing reliance on automation technologies directly supports the expanding demand for PDA mobile terminals.

View the full personal digital assistant (pda) mobile terminal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-digital-assistant-pda-mobile-terminal-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Regional Market Insights for PDA Mobile Terminals

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the PDA mobile terminal market, reflecting its well-established technological infrastructure and adoption rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

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