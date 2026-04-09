No Language Barriers! The World Laughs in Osaka’s Dotonbori at NANDEYANEN! Comedy show

YOSHIMOTO COMEDY NIGHT WARAI Call-and-response moments that unite performers and audience. Spreading laughter from Dotonbori to the world. Jugglers, Guinness World Record holders and face-changing performers of international caliber come together in a showcase of comedy. A single phrase, “NANDEYANEN!”, transforms into limitless expressions of humor through facial expression, vocal tone, and physical movement. Produced by Yasushi Kawabata, this style of comedy -refined after its debut at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai- is now shared with the world from Dotonbori.

Produced by Yasushi Kawabata, on theaters since March 27 “YOSHIMOTO COMEDY NIGHT - NANDEYANEN!” gets off to a flying start!

OSAKA-SHI, OSAKA, JAPAN, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and CEO Akihiko Okamoto) has launched a new show, “YOSHIMOTO COMEDY NIGHT - NANDEYANEN!” at the Yoshimoto Dotonbori Theater, starting Friday, March 27, 2026.

This new production adds the non-verbal comedy piece “NANDEYANEN!”(Why the heck!), produced by Yasushi Kawabata of Yoshimoto Shinkigeki, to the ongoing YOSHIMOTO COMEDY NIGHT.

The opening performance drew a packed house, with audiences from around the world-including France, Australia, Brazil and the United States among others. The cast delivered a spectacular performance that had the entire venue in laughter with nothing more than the phrase “NANDEYANEN”, marking a hugely successful start with laughter that transcended language barriers.

Performance Overview

Title:

YOSHIMOTO COMEDY NIGHT - NANDEYANEN

Venue:

Yoshimoto Dotonbori Theater (1-7-21 Dotonbori, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture).

Start Date:

Friday, March 27, 2026.

Tickets:

General admission 2,500 yen (includes one drink)

Ticket purchase website:

https://yoshimoto-comedy-night.com/?lang=en

Highlights

1)Nonverbal comedy: Making the world laugh without words

The highlight of the show is “NANDEYANEN!”, written, directed, and performed by Yasushi Kawabata. Designed so that even those who do not understand Japanese can enjoy it, the performance eliminates dialogue entirely, delivering humor through movement, facial expressions, and vocal tone alone.

The only word used is “NANDEYANEN!”—a signature Kansai-style comedic retort. Through variations in tone, expression, and delivery, this single phrase conveys a wide range of meanings, allowing international audiences to quickly grasp its nuance and respond with laughter.

This production is a refined version of a performance that was well received at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, and is structured to be accessible for international visitors.

2) An interactive show featuring a variety of performances

Based on the concept of “full audience participation,” the show begins immediately after doors open with a DJ performance by SNOB Tsune, setting an energetic tone. This is followed by interactive elements such as clapping, call-and-response, and coordinated audience waves.

QR codes are installed throughout the seating area, enabling guests to order food and drinks from their seats, creating a relaxed environment for enjoying the performance.

The show is hosted by Nobuyoshi of Yoshimoto Shinkigeki, who also appears in the all-English production “English SHINKIGEKI - Yoshimoto Sitcom.” He engages actively with international audiences in English, contributing to the overall atmosphere.

3) A Diverse Cast of International Caliber

The first half features a range of acts, including Batahari (Inagaki Style, Baffoi Kasahara), who perform comedic traffic cone juggling; Yuji Kiyokawa, who combines harmonica, hula hoop, and paper-cutting; Bicon! (Hideyoshi Higuchi, Shiro Maeda), known for appearances on Italian television and holding six Guinness World Records; and Kyou-kun & Kovansan (The Plan 9), who present a comedic take on the traditional Chinese art of face-changing (bianmian).

The second half includes umbrella-spinning performances by Tonpetty’s (Kinoshita-sensei, Takashiro), followed by “NANDEYANEN!”

4) Grand Finale: “NANDEYANEN!”

The performance concludes with “NANDEYANEN!”. At the beginning of the segment, the concept is introduced via on-screen explanations in both Japanese and English, allowing first-time international viewers to follow the performance with ease.

The piece unfolds as a non-verbal comedy centered on physical expression, using only the word “NANDEYANEN!” as its core element.

The cast includes Yasushi Kawabata, Tetsuro Niina, Mari Kodera, and Mio Otsuka. Set in a maid café—popular among international tourists—the story unfolds through humorous interactions between customers and maids, as well as comical disputes between patrons.

Scenes such as “the maid never arrives” or “attempts to impress backfire spectacularly” create moments that naturally evoke “NANDEYANEN!” The contrast between Niina’s composed character and Kawabata’s consistently failing one generates further humor.

In the final act, their rivalry escalates into an intense duel featuring swords and pistols, building to a climactic and laughter-filled finale that leaves the entire audience energized.

Comment from Yasushi Kawabata

“After confirming the potential of non-verbal comedy at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, the performance has been further enhanced and brought to Dotonbori. Even with just one word - ‘NANDEYANEN!’- different meanings can be conveyed through expression and tone. The most rewarding moment is when that resonates with people from around the world. We hope audiences will come and experience this unique form of laughter.”

Contact Information

Yoshimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Management Division, Promotion Department

TEL: +81 (0)6 6643-7799

E-mail:：kimura.satoko@yoshimoto.co.jp

Official webpage:

https://dotonbori.yoshimoto.co.jp/foreigners/

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