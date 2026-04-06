Personal Computer (PC) Cards Market Forecast to Reach $4.56 Billion by 2030 with a 6.3% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Personal Computer (PC) Cards Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personal computer (PC) cards market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by various technological advancements and increasing computer usage worldwide. As technology continues to evolve, this market is set to experience steady growth, fueled by new applications and rising demand for enhanced computing capabilities.

Steady Growth and Market Size of the Personal Computer (PC) Cards Market

The market for personal computer (PC) cards has grown robustly in recent years and is expected to continue this trend. From a valuation of $3.37 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $3.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth has been supported by the rising adoption of personal computers, the increasing popularity of gaming and multimedia content creation, higher demand for networking and connectivity solutions, improvements in graphics and storage controller technologies, and expanded enterprise IT infrastructure.

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Outlook for Future Expansion of the PC Cards Market

Looking ahead, the personal computer (PC) cards market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $4.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors, including the growing uptake of PCIe and mini-PCIe interfaces, the rising requirement for high-speed network and wireless connectivity, a stronger need for enhanced graphics processing, increasing incorporation of PC cards in industrial automation and scientific computing, and the integration of AI and AR/XR applications. Key trends expected to shape the market involve wider adoption of PCIe and mini-PCIe expansion cards, surging demand for high-performance graphics and storage controller cards, growing interest in external and workstation graphics cards, expanding use of wireless and dual-band network interface cards, and increased integration of multimedia and professional audio sound cards.

Understanding Personal Computer (PC) Cards and Their Functionality

Personal computer (PC) cards are removable hardware expansion cards designed to add or improve various computer functions without the need to open the system unit. These cards enable users to extend capabilities such as networking, storage, modem connectivity, or multimedia performance. Being compact, standardized, and often hot-swappable in compatible systems, PC cards offer a convenient method for upgrading or personalizing a computer’s hardware resources based on user needs.

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Rising Demand for IoT and Edge Computing Boosting PC Cards Market

The increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and edge computing devices is a significant factor propelling the personal computer (PC) cards market forward. These technologies involve smart interconnected devices and decentralized computing infrastructure that process data close to where it is generated. The growing need for real-time data handling, minimal latency communication, and localized intelligence enables devices to quickly analyze and respond to data on-site, reducing reliance on cloud services. This evolution drives demand for high-performance, modular, and specialized PC cards in personal computers, as these cards provide essential connectivity, processing power, and expansion options to manage real-time data, support various sensors and interfaces, and facilitate integration of edge analytics and intelligent applications.

Supporting Example of IoT Growth Impacting PC Cards Market

To illustrate, in July 2025, the European Commission reported that approximately 40 billion IoT-connected devices were installed globally in 2023, with projections suggesting growth to 49 billion devices by 2026, representing a 7% annual increase. This explosive growth in IoT and edge computing devices directly contributes to the rising demand for PC cards equipped to handle these advanced functionalities, thereby driving market expansion.

Regional Highlights: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Accelerates

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the personal computer (PC) cards market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

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