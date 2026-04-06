Quick Service Restaurant IT Industry Analysis Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Report 2026_Segments Quick Service Restaurant IT Market 2026_drivers Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Quick Service Restaurant IT market to surpass $35 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Food Away From Home market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,952 billion by 2030, with Quick Service Restaurant IT to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Quick Service Restaurant IT market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the quick service restaurant IT market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of quick service restaurant chains, increasing adoption of digital ordering and payment solutions, rising investments in restaurant automation and cloud-based POS systems, growing demand for enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency, and increasing penetration of mobile and online food delivery platforms across the Asia-Pacific.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the quick service restaurant IT market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory management systems, rising adoption of self-service kiosks and drive-thru automation technologies, strong integration of loyalty programs and omnichannel customer engagement platforms, growing focus on cybersecurity and secure payment infrastructures, and continuous innovation in real-time data analytics for menu optimization and operational decision-making across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market In 2030?

The quick service restaurant IT market is segmented by component into software, hardware, and service. The software market will be the largest segment of the quick service restaurant IT market segmented by component, accounting for 43% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and digital ordering systems, growing demand for integrated POS and analytics platforms, rising focus on customer experience and personalization, expanding use of AI and automation in operations, continuous upgrades in restaurant management software, and strong investments in digital transformation across foodservice chains.

The quick service restaurant IT market is segmented by technology adoption into traditional systems, cloud-based solutions, mobile applications, self-service kiosks, and point of sale systems.

The quick service restaurant IT market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud.

The quick service restaurant IT market is segmented by application into order management, inventory management, customer relationship management, payment processing, and other applications.

The quick service restaurant IT market is segmented by end-user into independent quick service restaurants and chain quick service restaurants.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the quick service restaurant IT market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global quick service restaurant IT market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital ordering ecosystems, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement strategies, and accelerate cloud technology integration across global food service networks.

Rising Consumer Demand For Speed, Convenience, And Contactless Service - The rising consumer demand for speed, convenience, and contactless service is expected to become a key growth driver for the quick service restaurant IT market by 2030. Customers increasingly expect faster order fulfillment, seamless digital payments, and efficient delivery experiences, prompting QSRs to adopt advanced POS systems, mobile applications, and self-service kiosks. Contactless technologies further improve service speed and operational efficiency while enhancing customer safety. Real-time analytics and automation also help reduce wait times and optimize service quality. As digital expectations continue to rise, IT integration is becoming essential for maintaining competitiveness and customer satisfaction. This trend is expected to contribute to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Cloud-Based And Integrated IT Systems - The growing adoption of cloud-based and integrated IT systems is expected to drive the expansion of the quick service restaurant IT market by 2030. Cloud platforms enable centralized data access, scalability, and real-time visibility across multiple locations, improving inventory management, order processing, and operational control. Integrated systems streamline coordination between front-end and back-end operations, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency. These solutions also support seamless integration with mobile apps, digital payments, and online ordering platforms. As QSRs continue to modernize their technology infrastructure, demand for scalable and connected IT systems is expected to increase. Consequently, this trend is projected to contribute around 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Surge In Digital Ordering, Delivery Platforms, And Loyalty Programs - The surge in digital ordering, delivery platforms, and loyalty programs is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the quick service restaurant IT market by 2030. Increasing consumer reliance on online and mobile ordering is driving demand for systems that enable real-time order management, seamless payment processing, and efficient delivery coordination. Integration with third-party delivery platforms requires advanced data synchronization and tracking capabilities. At the same time, loyalty programs supported by data analytics are helping restaurants enhance customer retention through personalized offers and rewards. These developments are encouraging QSRs to invest in advanced IT infrastructure to improve customer engagement and operational performance. Therefore, this trend is expected to contribute approximately 1.0% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the hardware market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of digital ordering systems and cloud-based POS solutions, increasing demand for self-service kiosks and smart kitchen equipment, growing integration of AI and data analytics for customer personalization and operational efficiency, expanding need for managed and support services, and continuous technological advancements enhancing customer experience and business performance. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digital transformation, improving operational agility, and enabling seamless omnichannel engagement, fuelling transformative growth within the broader quick service restaurant IT market.

The software market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the hardware market by $4 billion, and the service market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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