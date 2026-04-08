iKala Hosts Inaugural Connection Day, Showcases Chroma GEO Platform and Nexus AI Agent Solution

The first iKala Connection Day was held on April 1 in Taipei iKala announces Chroma, groundbreaking AI search visibility and optimization platform Panel Discussion: “AI Agents in Practice: Data Transformation and the New GEO Landscape”

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iKala , a global AI transformation provider, hosted its inaugural iKala Connection Day on April 1, a symposium focused on enterprise AI transformation. The event brought together industry leaders from Google Cloud, CloudAD, momo.com Inc., Huiyeh, The News Lens and the Taiwan Internet and E-commerce Association (TiEA) to discuss how organizations can operationalize AI across core business functions.Held under the theme “Connecting Intelligence, Empowering Impact” the event featured keynote sessions, product demonstrations and panel discussions, alongside the introduction of Chroma, a GEO (generative engine optimization) platform, and iKala Nexus, an enterprise-level AI agent platform, as well as the debut of the new AI innovation hub, iKala Foundry The event received significant industry engagement, with more than 1,000 registrations, over 300 attendees on site and more than 200 viewers joining via livestream, reflecting growing interest in enterprise AI adoption.Featured speakers and panelist included:Sega Cheng, co-founder and chairman of iKala and chairman of the Taiwan Internet and E-commerce Association(TiEA)Frank Gong, co-founder and chief technology officer of iKalaDonna Hsu, director of MarTech at iKalaCeleste Fang, chief operating officer of CloudADEthan Huang, AI architect at Google Cloud TaiwanRylan Ho, director at momo.com Inc.Savina Chao, marketing strategy manager at HuiyehEvent Highlights:The “Year of AI Delegation” and What It Means for EnterprisesIn the opening session, Sega Cheng, stated that 2026 is the “Year of AI Delegation,” marking a shift toward AI-driven execution across business functions.Cheng said the defining factor for AI transformation will be how effectively organizations manage and operationalize their data to create the optimal environment for AI, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.He added that for marketers, AI is collapsing the traditional funnel, reflected in the shift from SEO to GEO, or generative engine optimization. While AI-generated content is ubiquitous and growing rapidly, Cheng noted that this has led to a growing premium on authenticity, with human-created content delivering stronger trust signals and greater visibility in AI-driven environments.“Creators have become the infrastructure of marketing,” Cheng stated. “Authentic experiences and emotional resonance are increasingly important in building trust in the AI era.”Chroma Launched to Help Brands Optimize AI Search VisibilityA central highlight of the event was the launch of Chroma, an AI search analysis and optimization platform introduced by Sega Cheng. Designed to help enterprises manage brand visibility across AI-driven search environments, including Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity, Chroma operates across 143 markets and all major languages.Chroma enables organizations to monitor how AI engines represent their brand, benchmark visibility against competitors and optimize performance with actionable recommendations. The platform also supports simulation of real user queries through synthetic personas, allowing brands to better understand how customers search and interact. By providing real-time insights into AI-generated responses and recommendation logic, Chroma helps enterprises adapt content strategies in the era of zero-click search. Kolr Introduces LLM Co-PilotDonna Hsu, director of MarTech at iKala, demonstrated Kolr, iKala’s creator intelligence solution, and introduced its new LLM-powered co-pilot, designed to support influencer marketing across the workflow and enable more precise matching with high-value creators. She also highlighted ongoing developments in dynamic tagging for semantic analysis to help brands better interpret social signals and identify emerging demand in a post-keyword era.“Companies today do not lack data or tools,” Hsu said. “What they lack is interpretation and action. Through dynamic semantic monitoring, brands can uncover deeper signals within data, filter out social noise in a post-keyword era and identify emerging demand more effectively.”iKala Nexus: Lobster for EnterprisesFrank Gong introduced iKala Nexus, an enterprise-level AI agent platform positioned as Lobster for enterprises, designed to unify fragmented data and break down tool silos. As organizations scale AI adoption, Gong emphasized that the key challenge is not the number of tools, but the ability to integrate data and systems to enable effective decision-making.Nexus enables enterprises to harness private data and connect multi-cloud environments, allowing them to build custom AI agents aligned with their unique business workflows and automate complex processes.Blueprint for Successful Enterprise AI Agent DeploymentIn a final panel session that brought together industry leaders, titled “AI Agents in Practice: Data Transformation and the New GEO Landscape,” panelists discussed how enterprises can translate AI adoption into real business impact.Celeste Fang emphasized that “AI is not the answer, but an amplifier,” noting that without clearly defined objectives, AI can accelerate internal confusion rather than solve it. She stressed that the first step in AI adoption is defining the right business problems and aligning teams around decision-making processes to ensure AI delivers meaningful value.From a technical perspective, Ethan Huang explained how Gemini Enterprise enables secure cross-platform integration through connectors and MCP server frameworks, linking systems such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce. This allows AI to evolve from a standalone chatbot into a trusted enterprise agent capable of leveraging internal knowledge and supporting decision-making.Rylan Ho shared how momo.com is shifting toward semantic tagging powered by Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, enabling product categorization that better reflects real consumer needs and use cases while reducing manual workflows. He added that this approach improves merchandising efficiency and supports more intuitive, data-driven product discovery, with potential applications in conversational commerceSavina Chao highlighted how Huiyeh is using AI-driven data analysis tools such as Kolr to transform high-value brand ambassador assets into more targeted engagement strategies with younger audiences, helping to address the brand’s repositioning challenges.Intelligent Infrastructure for AI TransformationA consistent theme throughout iKala Connection Day was that successful AI transformation requires both cultural and technical change. Enterprises must unify and govern fragmented data and workflows to build environments that enable AI agents to perform effectively and support decision-making at scale.Sega Cheng emphasized that the next step in corporate transformation is to build a highly resilient organization grounded in “realism” and “data sovereignty.” He added that iKala is bringing together all of its capabilities and technologies to support this shift, offering integrated solutions that provide enterprises with the infrastructure needed for AI

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