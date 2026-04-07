The New Soho of the Desert: Industry Power Duo Unveils Avant 121

Avant soft launch dinner with guest speaker Mark Gunther from Getty Images

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Salazar, Director of Arizona Fashion Week (AZFW), and acclaimed serial entrepreneur Lawdan Shojaee announce the launch of Avant 121, a groundbreaking 24,000-square-foot members club and event space located in Phoenix’s emerging Warehouse District. Positioned to become a centerpiece for Arizona’s creative economy, Avant is designed as a hub where creativity, community, and forward-moving ambition unite. The space is anchored by a state-of-the-art two-story event venue outfitted with advanced audio, lighting, and flexible LED installations, supporting everything from intimate showcases and fashion presentations to large-scale immersive experiences.A Destination for Those Shaping Culture:Avant was built with the belief that culture is created by those willing to push boundaries—and that they deserve a physical space that matches their ambition. Founder Lawdan Shojaee added, “Our goal is to create an ecosystem that empowers creators and entrepreneurs with the tools, environment, and community they need to thrive. Avant is designed to spark innovation at every turn.”“Avant is more than a venue; it’s a movement,” said Alex Salazar, Co-Founder and Director of Arizona Fashion Week. “We envisioned a destination where the most creative and driven individuals can gather, collaborate, and elevate the future of culture in Arizona and beyond.”Membership Designed for Modern Creators and Innovators:Avant offers a wide range of amenities designed for entrepreneurs, artists, designers, digital creators, and business leaders. Membership includes access to:• Avant Events• Content Studios• Media Lounge• Podcast Room• Hair & Makeup Suite• Refined Work Spaces• VIP Lounges• High-End Retail• Fashionable Café (Coming Soon)• Beverage Bar• Convenient ParkingWith a flexible layout and a strong emphasis on experiential design, the club supports both everyday workflow and high-end production. From hosting live podcasts and photo shoots to networking nights, fashion presentations, and private celebrations, Avant is built to meet the evolving needs of a modern creative economy.Curated Community Through Exclusivity:Avant maintains a selective, referral-based membership model featuring both an application and interview process. This approach ensures a curated, high-caliber community of individuals who actively contribute to culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship. “Our members define the space,” noted Shojaee. “We are building a network that uplifts one another, collaborates deeply, and continuously pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.”A New Era for Phoenix’s Creative Scene:Located in the heart of the Warehouse District, Avant is poised to accelerate the ongoing revitalization of downtown Phoenix. The district—known for its industrial character, creative energy, and proximity to major cultural institutions—provides the perfect backdrop for a project aimed at shaping the future of innovation in Arizona. “Arizona is in a moment of cultural transformation,” said Salazar. “Avant stands at the forefront of that movement.”Avant's doors are currently open for members, with general public access coming by the end of summer.ABOUT AVANT 121Avant is a 24,000-square-foot members club and cultural destination located in Phoenix’s Warehouse District. Created by Alex Salazar and Lawdan Shojaee, Avant offers an elevated environment where creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation meet. Designed for modern creators and driven leaders, the club includes premium content studios, refined workspaces, VIP lounges, retail concepts, and a two-story event venue—curated through an exclusive, referral-based membership model.###For more information, PR, and media inquiries, reach out to Paola Valdes at media@avant121.comMembership information and application available at https://www.avant121.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.