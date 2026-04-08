Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Unveils 2026 Premiere Lineup

JDIFF 2026 expands to eight days with a slate of feature and short form premieres from emerging and international filmmakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will present thirty eight World and U.S. Premieres during its 2026 edition as the event expands to an eight day run from April 18 to April 25, 2026.

The 2026 slate includes nine feature length premiere films spanning narrative and documentary, alongside a broad range of short form work across narrative, documentary, student, and emerging filmmaker selections.

World Premiere feature films include:

DOZIER follows a high stakes investigation that begins to unravel as new evidence surfaces and competing narratives emerge. Directed by Max Leonida and starring Chris Payne Gilbert, Scottie Thompson, and Bruce Thomas.

SOURCE examines the fight to protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay from large scale industrial development. The documentary captures the intersection of environmental preservation, economic pressure, and Indigenous and local communities.

THE 100-YEAR EFFECT explores the long term impact of environmental change across generations. The film focuses on communities navigating shifting ecological conditions and the lasting consequences of climate driven transformation.

FAILED STATE centers on political instability and the personal cost of systemic breakdown. Directed by and starring Matt Doherty, the film examines power, accountability, and survival within a fractured system.

U.S. Premiere feature films include DÉJÀ VU, THE EDGE OF EXISTENCE, GROWING UP SLOWLY, UKRAINE, THE CITIZEN FRONT, and MY WINGS WILL PROTECT YOU.

Short form premiere selections include AFFORDABLE SOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE, ANEMOIA, A PROPER PINT: TIGH T.P.'S BAR - BALLYDAVID, IRELAND, BACKSTABBERS, BREAKTHROUGH, FINAL HOURS—A PASSIONATE JOURNEY, FOUND&LOST, FRANCINE, EAST-WEST, FROGS AND FEATHERS, GRANDMA, WHO?, IGNIS, JAMARCUS ROSE & DA 5 BULLET HOLES, MADE OF LOVE, MEMENTO FABULAM, NEXT OF KIN, NOISE, OUR HOUSE, PARANOID, PERCHERON, QAHER, TENANTS, THE FABULOUS FLOCKS, THE LOVE MOVEMENT: THE BERNADETTE SCOTT STORY, THE OTHER END OF THE HALLWAY, THE OTHER SHORE, TROVA, VICKY VENUCCI'S LAST MAN, WAY OF LIFE, and WE CARRY YOU WITH US, ALWAYS.

“We are not just screening films. We are introducing them to the world. That first audience, that first reaction, that is where momentum starts, and JDIFF is designed to create that moment,” said Susan Gorrell, Executive Director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

The expanded eight day format increases access for filmmakers and audiences, with additional screenings, panels, and opportunities for industry engagement throughout the festival.

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18 to April 25, 2026. Additional information and tickets are available at julienfilmfest.com.

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