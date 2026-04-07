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Republican Liberty Caucus of Alabama Announces Formation, Mission & Officers

Case Dixon, Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Alabama

Case Dixon, RLC-AL Chairman

Republican Liberty Caucus

Republican Liberty Caucus

John Dennis, National Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus

John Dennis, RLC National Chairman

New Chairman Case Dixon sets sights on future political endorsements, principled messaging and member recruitment.

RLC represents the conscience of the Republican Party and the future of political thought.”
— Case Dixon, RLC-AL Chairman
BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly formed Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC) of Alabama has announced it has held its inaugural membership meeting and completed filing articles of incorporation with the RLC national board and with the State of Alabama. The newest chapter of the RLC elected a full slate of officers and approved organizational bylaws.

Case Dixon, serving as the RLC of Alabama’s first chairman, emphasized the group’s mission. "Our team is excited to welcome liberty-minded Alabamans as members, to vet liberty-minded candidates for endorsement, and to spread awareness of the principles of liberty throughout the state,” said Dixon.

In addition to Dixon, newly elected officers include:
- Thomas McCarty, Vice Chairman,
- Matthew McLain, Treasurer and
- Carder Lashley, Secretary.

Republican Liberty Caucus national chair John Dennis added, "Congratulations to the RLC of Alabama! We look forward to collaborating to build a big principled tent in Alabama."

ABOUT THE REPUBLICAN LIBERTY CAUCUS
The RLC is a grassroots organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual liberty, limited government, and free markets.

MEDIA INQUIRIES AND INTERVIEW REQUESTS
Case Dixon
rlcal.chair@outlook.com
(205) 282-9103

Case Dixon
Republican Liberty Caucus of Alabama
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Republican Liberty Caucus of Alabama Announces Formation, Mission & Officers

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