SMUD Expands Rebates on Heat Pump HVAC and Water Heaters in Sacramento

Get up to a $3000 Rebate for HVAC Installation Clarke & Rush Mechanical – Family-owned experts in HVAC, plumbing, windows, and home comfort solutions Up to $4000 SMUD rebate for Water Heater Installation

Sacramento homeowners Can Now Save Up to $7,000 on Energy-Efficient Heat Pump HVAC and Water Heater Upgrades Through SMUD Rebates

By combining SMUD incentives, Sacramento homeowners can often cover a substantial portion of equipment costs, reducing upfront investment and maximizing long-term savings.” — Pat Rush, Owner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento homeowners have a new opportunity to upgrade their home heating, cooling, and water heating systems while maximizing savings, thanks to expanded rebate programs from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District ( SMUD ). Clarke & Rush, a trusted local HVAC and plumbing company, is helping residents navigate these programs to access rebates of up to $7,000 for energy-efficient home upgrades.SMUD recently increased its rebate offerings to $3,000 for high-efficiency heat pump HVAC systems and $4,000 for residential heat pump water heaters, making electrification upgrades more affordable than ever. Homeowners replacing aging furnaces, air conditioners, or traditional water heaters can now combine these rebates with other incentives, to significantly lower the upfront cost of new equipment.Why SMUD Is Expanding RebatesSMUD’s goal is to help Sacramento residents reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while promoting cost savings. Heat pump systems — for both HVAC and water heating — are recognized as some of the most energy-efficient technologies available. Unlike traditional electric or gas systems, heat pumps transfer heat rather than generate it, consuming up to 50% less energy while delivering the same level of comfort.Specifically, heat pump water heaters can be 2–3 times more efficient than standard electric water heaters. When combined with SMUD’s new rebates, homeowners can reduce monthly utility bills, increase home safety, and minimize environmental impact.Rebate Program Highlights1. HVAC Heat Pump Rebates – Homeowners replacing an older furnace or air conditioner with a SMUD-approved heat pump HVAC system may receive up to $3,000 in rebates.2. Residential Heat Pump Water Heater Rebates – Switching from a traditional gas or electric water heater to a high-efficiency heat pump water heater now qualifies for rebates of up to $4,000.3. Bundling Opportunities – Rebates may be stacked with other incentives for electrification, increasing overall savings.4. Professional Installation Required – Rebates must be submitted through SMUD-approved contractors such as Clarke & Rush to ensure eligibility.Clarke & Rush: Expert Guidance for Maximum SavingsAs a local HVAC, plumbing, and energy-efficiency specialist, Clarke & Rush provides homeowners with full support throughout the rebate process. Their services include:- Evaluating which SMUD rebates and incentives homeowners qualify for- Completing rebate applications to ensure compliance- Installing high-efficiency heat pump HVAC systems and water heaters professionally and safely“By combining SMUD incentives, homeowners can often cover a substantial portion of equipment costs, reducing upfront investment and maximizing long-term savings,” said Pat Rush.Why Upgrade NowOlder heating and cooling systems can account for up to 40% of a home’s energy use, while traditional water heaters consume significant electricity. Replacing these systems with high-efficiency heat pumps not only reduces utility bills but also enhances home comfort. Heat pump HVAC systems provide both heating and cooling year-round efficiently, while heat pump water heaters deliver consistent hot water with minimal energy waste.Step-By-Step Savings Path1. Schedule a Consultation – Certified experts assess your current HVAC or water heating system and identify rebate opportunities.2. Select SMUD-Approved Equipment – Choose from certified heat pump HVAC units or water heaters that meet SMUD’s efficiency criteria.3. Professional Installation – Done to code and meets rebate requirements.4. Submit Rebates – Clarke & Rush assists in submitting your rebates to SMUD for fast approval.5. Enjoy Lower Bills and Energy Savings – Experience immediate energy savings while contributing to a greener Sacramento.Environmental and Financial Benefits- Reduced Carbon Footprint: Heat pumps lower greenhouse gas emissions by using electricity efficiently.- Lower Monthly Energy Bills: Significant savings on heating, cooling, and water heating costs.- Improved Home Comfort and Safety: Efficient systems maintain consistent temperature and reduce risk of gas leaks or inefficient combustion.- Long-Term Value: Energy-efficient systems increase home value while decreasing maintenance costs over time.Get Started TodayHomeowners interested in these enhanced SMUD rebates are encouraged to contact a certified contractor like Clarke & Rush to schedule a free consultation. With decades of experience in Sacramento, Clarke & Rush is a trusted SMUD-approved contractor dedicated to helping residents take full advantage of rebate programs while upgrading to energy-efficient home systems.For more information on HVAC rebates, visit: https://clarke-rush.com/smud-hvac-rebates-heating-cooling-3000/ For heat pump water heater rebates, visit: https://clarke-rush.com/smud-residential-heat-pump-water-heater-rebate/ About Clarke & RushClarke & Rush has been serving the Sacramento community for decades, specializing in residential HVAC, plumbing, windows, attic insulation and energy-efficient upgrades. As a SMUD-approved contractor, they guide homeowners through rebate programs and provide expert installation services, helping residents maximize savings while enhancing comfort and sustainability.About SMUDThe Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) is a community-owned electric utility committed to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy to Sacramento residents. SMUD offers a variety of rebate programs to encourage adoption of energy-efficient technologies, helping households save money while reducing environmental impact.

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