Horsepower Financial, LLC and CFMoto Unveil Unique Lease program for Off Road Vehicles (ATV, UTV, SXS)

Horsepower Leasing

New Lease Program Sets Industry Mark for Access

Horsepower Leasing is Changing the way Americans access the Motorcycle and Powersports Industry” — Chris Garrido, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horsepower Financial Services and CFMOTO Partner to launch ORV (Off Road Vehicle) Leasing Program in the U.S.*Game Changer alert: Horsepower Financial Services and CFMOTO have expanded their partnership to include leasing off-road vehicles (ORVs) across the United States.*Horsepower’s proven leasing program provides riders with a new pathway to experience the vehicles they want while giving dealers a tool to capture more customers, convert more showroom traffic, grow sales and benefit from a sustained customer return model.“This is more than a leasing innovation—it’s a turning point for powersports,” said Leanne Richards, VP of Client Development at Horsepower Financial Services. “Riders have been ready for adventure but often left dealerships without a solution. Leasing opens that door while keeping dealers at the center of the transaction. Our partnership with CFMOTO brings that vision to life.”Jake Mirabal, VP Sales at CFMOTO, added: “Riders want performance, value, and accessibility. This program gives our authorized dealers a new way to help customers access the vehicles they want, strengthening the dealership network and supporting growth. It’s a completely new way for riders to experience off-road adventures.With this launch, Horsepower Financial Services introduces leasing to the ORV market on a national scale, marking a significant evolution in how these vehicles reach consumers through dealerships.________________________________________About Horsepower Financial ServicesHorsepower Financial Services, US Headquarters in FL, is the national leader in leasing programs to powersports consumers exclusively through authorized dealer networks. By partnering with manufacturers and dealerships, the company provides innovative leasing options for consumers and dealers.*Leasing available in most states. Please contact Horsepower Financial LLC for details.About CFMOTOCFMOTO, US Headquarters in MN, is a global powersports manufacturer producing high-performance motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs and side-by-side vehicles. Through its authorized dealer network, CFMOTO delivers innovative vehicles designed for riders who desire performance, reliability, adventure, and overall value.Media ContactBarbra BejarHorsepower Financial ServicesBarbara.g@horsepowerlease.com

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