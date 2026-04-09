Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Music Video for David Bowie Cover 'I’m Afraid of Americans'

Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans"

Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans"

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist

Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans" - single cover artwork

Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans" - single cover artwork

Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Visual for David Bowie Cover “I’m Afraid of Americans” - Gen Z Artist Reimagines Classic with Female Rock Energy

Music helps me process emotions. This one was intense, emotional, and special...I hope it hits the same for everyone watching.”
— Jaexlynne, Alt -Rock Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-year-old alt-rock sensation Jaexlynne has dropped the official music video for her powerful reimagining of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” a bold, high-octane cover that’s electrifying fans and gardening attention across the global rock scene. The performance visual, described by the artist as an intense, emotional, and deeply personal project has already amassed over 164,000 views on YouTube, and continues to gain massive traction.

Jaexlynne is on a mission to revive rock music for a new generation. With her raw vocals, punk-pop edge, and unapologetic “I don't need to fit your mold - I'd rather be me” persona, the rising star blends the chaos of YUNGBLUD with fierce 80's female rock energy to breathe fresh life into Bowie’s iconic track. Known for her originals like “Last In Line,” “1959,” and “Friends Like You,” Jaexlynne who has already turned heads at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and 68th GRAMMY Awards, uses music as a powerful outlet to process emotions and connect with her generation as well as outsiders worldwide.

The music video captures Jaexlynne delivering a high-energy, visually striking performance that perfectly embodies the song’s themes of chaos, and defiance. Produced and directed by Manny Mijares, the visual is a must-watch for anyone craving authentic, boundary-pushing rock in 2026.

“Music helps me process emotions,” shares Jaexlynne. “This one was intense, emotional, and special... I hope it hits the same for everyone watching.”

"I'm Afraid Of Americans" is available on all major platforms and serves as a standout moment in Jaexlynne’s rapid rise to international recognition. Watch the Official Music Video at Jaexlynne's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Jaexlynne. Stream “I’m Afraid of Americans” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal & more: https://linktr.ee/Jaexlynne. Stay on top of Jaexlynne's upcoming U.S. tour dates, new music, and latest news by following Jaexlynne on Instagram: @jaexlynne, TikTok: @jaexlynnexo, and Facebook: JaeLynneMusic.

About Jaexlynne
Jaexlynne is an 18-year-old So. African alt-rock singer/ songwriter celebrated for her raw vocals, Gen-Z attitude, and fearless approach to reviving rock music. A strong, young artist making waves worldwide, as she blends punk-alt-indie and pop-rock energy with authenticity and emotional depth. With viral covers, a growing catalog of original anthems, and high-profile red-carpet appearances, Jaexlynne is quickly establishing herself as one of the most exciting young rock voices globally.

Media and Bookings:
Contact Manny Mijares – Management - Hit Music Partners: mgmt@hitmusicpartners.com

Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Jaexlynne – I’m Afraid of Americans (Bowie Reborn YUNGBLUD Chaos Meets Female Rock)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Music Video for David Bowie Cover 'I’m Afraid of Americans'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Music Video for David Bowie Cover 'I’m Afraid of Americans'
Canadian Hard Rock Band THE MIGHTY ONE Unleashes Powerful New Single & Music Video 'Shattered'
DMV Rising Star DDK Releases Official Music Video for 'Fall In Luv' ft. LitFrank
View All Stories From This Author