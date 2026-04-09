Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Music Video for David Bowie Cover 'I’m Afraid of Americans'

Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans" Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist Jaexlynne, Alt - Rock Artist Jaexlynne - "I'm Afraid of Americans" - single cover artwork

Rock Rebel Jaexlynne Releases Explosive Visual for David Bowie Cover “I’m Afraid of Americans” - Gen Z Artist Reimagines Classic with Female Rock Energy

Music helps me process emotions. This one was intense, emotional, and special...I hope it hits the same for everyone watching.” — Jaexlynne, Alt -Rock Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-year-old alt-rock sensation Jaexlynne has dropped the official music video for her powerful reimagining of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” a bold, high-octane cover that’s electrifying fans and gardening attention across the global rock scene. The performance visual, described by the artist as an intense, emotional, and deeply personal project has already amassed over 164,000 views on YouTube, and continues to gain massive traction.

Jaexlynne is on a mission to revive rock music for a new generation. With her raw vocals, punk-pop edge, and unapologetic “I don't need to fit your mold - I'd rather be me” persona, the rising star blends the chaos of YUNGBLUD with fierce 80's female rock energy to breathe fresh life into Bowie’s iconic track. Known for her originals like “Last In Line,” “1959,” and “Friends Like You,” Jaexlynne who has already turned heads at the American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and 68th GRAMMY Awards, uses music as a powerful outlet to process emotions and connect with her generation as well as outsiders worldwide.

The music video captures Jaexlynne delivering a high-energy, visually striking performance that perfectly embodies the song’s themes of chaos, and defiance. Produced and directed by Manny Mijares, the visual is a must-watch for anyone craving authentic, boundary-pushing rock in 2026.

“Music helps me process emotions,” shares Jaexlynne. “This one was intense, emotional, and special... I hope it hits the same for everyone watching.”

"I'm Afraid Of Americans" is available on all major platforms and serves as a standout moment in Jaexlynne’s rapid rise to international recognition. Watch the Official Music Video at Jaexlynne's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Jaexlynne. Stream “I’m Afraid of Americans” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal & more: https://linktr.ee/Jaexlynne. Stay on top of Jaexlynne's upcoming U.S. tour dates, new music, and latest news by following Jaexlynne on Instagram: @jaexlynne, TikTok: @jaexlynnexo, and Facebook: JaeLynneMusic.

About Jaexlynne

Jaexlynne is an 18-year-old So. African alt-rock singer/ songwriter celebrated for her raw vocals, Gen-Z attitude, and fearless approach to reviving rock music. A strong, young artist making waves worldwide, as she blends punk-alt-indie and pop-rock energy with authenticity and emotional depth. With viral covers, a growing catalog of original anthems, and high-profile red-carpet appearances, Jaexlynne is quickly establishing herself as one of the most exciting young rock voices globally.

Media and Bookings:

Contact Manny Mijares – Management - Hit Music Partners: mgmt@hitmusicpartners.com

Jaexlynne – I’m Afraid of Americans (Bowie Reborn YUNGBLUD Chaos Meets Female Rock)

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