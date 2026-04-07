Author Gini Graham Scott Launches New Book Examining Facebook's Decline and the Push for Social Media Regulation
"The Facebook Problem...And How to Fix It" arrives as public pressure mounts on Meta over child safety and platform accountability
"The book documents growing concerns that Meta deliberately designed its platforms to be addictive for children and teens, resulting in addiction, anxiety, depression and serious mental health harm. It examines what is wrong with Facebook, covers the growing public and legislative pressure on social media companies in detail, and guides readers on how to write directly to Congress, including a directory of Senators and Representatives on key committees covering commerce, consumer protection, technology, data privacy and communications.
Meanwhile Facebook continues to lose an entire generation. In the mid-2010s approximately seven in ten US teens reported using Facebook. Today that figure has fallen to roughly one in three.
The Campaign Against Facebook and Meta invites parents, educators, mental health professionals, small business owners and concerned citizens to contact their Senators and Representatives directly, urging legislation to restrict addictive design features for minors, require algorithm transparency, protect users against wrongful account terminations, and establish a clear duty of care when platforms knowingly harm children and teens.
"The Facebook Problem...And How to Fix It" is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVTHCX6C?ref=sp_email
To join the campaign and become one of its leaders, contact the Campaign Against Facebook and Meta at changemakerspub@att.net
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