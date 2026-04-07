RevaTerra to Attend the Wood Bioenergy Conference & Expo in Atlanta

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RevaTerra CTO Joe Napier will attend the Wood Bioenergy Conference & Expo where he will engage with leaders to advance innovation in bioenergy.

The conference is a great opportunity to build relationships and explore how innovation can strengthen bioenergy’s role in meeting growing energy demand.” — Joe Napier

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced that Joe Napier, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder will attend the 2026 Wood Bioenergy Conference & Expo taking place April 14-15 in Atlanta, Georgia.Napier will represent RevaTerra at the event, where he will meet with companies across the wood energy sector and others helping to shape the future of industrial biomass. “The Wood Bioenergy Conference & Expo brings together many of the businesses helping to move this industry forward,” said Napier. “It’s an important opportunity to build relationships and explore how innovation can strengthen bioenergy’s role in meeting growing energy demand.”RevaTerra’s intelligent bioenergy solutions help meet the needs of an increasingly power-intensive world by working within existing infrastructure and providing a practical path to more reliable, higher-performing lower-carbon energy.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

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