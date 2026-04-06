Cedar Dental Group Brings Board-Certified Periodontal Surgery In-House for Renton, WA Patients

Cedar Dental Group

Rising patient demand for coordinated implant and gum disease care is reshaping how dental practices in the Pacific Northwest structure advanced treatment.

We find that patients come in with a lot of questions, and often with real uncertainty about what their treatment will involve” — Dr. Susan Chu

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Dental Group, a gentle dentistry practice located at 280 Hardie Ave. SW, Suite 3, Renton, Washington, is meeting increased patient interest in periodontal surgery, bone grafting, and dental implant care by providing in-house access to board-certified periodontal expertise alongside general and cosmetic dental services The practice is led by Dr. Susan Chu, who provides general and cosmetic dental care, and Dr. Jaewon Kim, a board-certified periodontist who performs advanced surgical procedures including gum grafting, periodontal surgery, and bone grafting. This integrated model reflects a broader shift in patient behavior, as more adults seek practices capable of managing complex oral health needs without referrals to outside specialists.Across the dental industry, patients considering implants, periodontal surgery, or bone grafting are researching their options in greater depth before scheduling consultations. They are asking detailed questions about treatment timelines, cost transparency, recovery expectations, and provider credentials. Practices that can address these questions clearly and directly are better positioned to support informed patient decision-making.Cedar Dental Group is a dental practice serving adults in Renton, Washington and the surrounding King County communities. Dr. Susan Chu leads the practice's general and cosmetic dental services, while Dr. Jaewon Kim, a board-certified periodontist, manages the surgical side of care, including gum grafting, periodontal surgery, and bone grafting procedures.The practice's full service offering includes routine cleanings and exams, dental crowns and bridges, dental implants, clear aligners, Zoom whitening, and the complete range of periodontal treatments. Patients can access both restorative and surgical care within a single practice, reducing the need for external referrals and supporting continuity across multi-step treatment plans.Demand for periodontal treatment and implant-related care has grown steadily as awareness of the connection between gum health and overall systemic health becomes more widely understood. Adults who have been told they need bone grafting before implant placement, or that gum disease must be stabilized before restorative work can begin, often enter the process with uncertainty about what to expect.The cost of dental care, including advanced restorative and surgical procedures, has continued to rise across the industry. Patients are increasingly attentive to pricing clarity and want to understand what is included in quoted fees, what factors may change a treatment plan, and how insurance or financing options interact with phased care. Practices that communicate this information proactively tend to build stronger trust with the patients they serve."We find that patients come in with a lot of questions, and often with real uncertainty about what their treatment will involve," said Dr. Susan Chu, owner of Cedar Dental Group. "Being able to walk through a plan clearly, and to have Dr. Kim available for the surgical side of that care, means we can give people a more complete picture from the very beginning."A defining feature of Cedar Dental Group's care model is the on-site availability of board-certified periodontal surgical expertise. In many dental settings, patients requiring gum grafting, periodontal flap surgery, or bone grafting for implant placement are referred to an external specialist. At Cedar Dental Group, Dr. Kim performs these procedures on-site, allowing for coordinated communication between the surgical and restorative phases of care.This approach is particularly relevant for patients who require bone grafting before implant placement, as healing timelines and implant sequencing benefit from close communication between providers. It also supports patients managing active gum disease alongside restorative needs, where the sequence and timing of treatment directly affects long-term outcomes.Patients considering periodontal surgery often carry significant concerns about recovery, discomfort, and the impact of treatment on their daily routine. Clear pre-treatment education about what to expect, including typical healing windows, dietary considerations, and follow-up protocols, is a consistent part of how Cedar Dental Group approaches these conversations.Renton is a mid-sized city in King County, Washington, with a resident population and household income profile that reflects sustained demand for comprehensive dental care. Patients in the area include working adults managing multi-step treatment plans around professional schedules, as well as individuals who have deferred care and are now addressing more complex oral health needs.Seasonal patterns in patient decision-making also influence engagement with advanced dental services. Summer months tend to create schedule flexibility for multi-visit procedures, while late-year periods often coincide with benefit-cycle planning and increased interest in completing treatment before insurance plan maximums reset. Cedar Dental Group's ability to manage both the surgical and restorative components of care internally supports patients navigating these timing considerations.Cedar Dental Group accepts new patients and welcomes inquiries about periodontal surgery, dental implants, bone grafting, gum grafting, and general dental services.For more information, visit cedardentalgroup.com or contact the practice directly.Cedar Dental GroupDr. Susan Chu, Owner280 Hardie Ave. SW, Suite 3Renton, WA 98057Phone: 425-430-0400Email: drsusanchu@gmail.comWebsite: https://cedardentalgroup.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CedarDentalGroup Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cedardentalgroup Cedar Dental Group is a dental practice in Renton, WA providing general, cosmetic, restorative, and advanced periodontal care to adults. Services include in-house periodontal surgery performed by a board-certified periodontist.

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