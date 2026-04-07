Mechs vs. Minions Returns: Incredible Dream and Riot Games Partner to Relaunch Legendary Board Game for 10th Anniversary

The cult classic cooperative game, out of print since 2020, returns with a global launch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incredible Dream and Riot Games today announced a licensing partnership to bring Mechs vs. Minions back to tabletops for players and fans. The beloved cooperative board game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026, will return with a global launch with more details to be announced this summer.Originally published by Riot Games in 2016, Mechs vs. Minions became an instant classic, earning acclaim for its innovative programming mechanics, premium components, and chaotic cooperative gameplay. The game has remained in BoardGameGeek's Top 100 since its launch, but has been out of print since 2020.With this new partnership, Incredible Dream – the independent studio behind the award-winning Kinfire series – will publish and distribute Mechs vs. Minions in collaboration with Riot Games. Co-founded by Jane Chung Hoffacker, Executive Producer of Season 1 of Riot’s Emmy-winning animated series Arcane, the studio will publish the 10th anniversary edition globally with product expansions to meet different player needs. Fans can sign up for updates and announcements at https://playmvm.gg . Presale details, pricing, and product information will be revealed later this year.About Mechs vs. MinionsFirst launched in 2016, Mechs vs. Minions is a cooperative board game set in the League of Legends universe. Players take on the role of Yordles piloting mechs, programming their actions with gear cards while battling waves of mischievous minions. The game features a 10-mission campaign with escalating challenges, introducing new mechanics and surprises with each scenario.About Incredible DreamIncredible Dream is an award-winning independent game studio founded in 2021 by former Activision and Riot Games executive Jane Chung Hoffacker. The studio creates immersive tabletop experiences that bring people together through shared adventure, including the acclaimed Kinfire franchise and A Gentle Rain, available nationwide at Barnes & Noble. With industry recognition including TAGIE, Origins, and Golden Geek, Incredible Dream has established itself as a premier creator of premium tabletop experiences. Learn more at incredibledream.com.About Riot GamesRiot Games was founded in 2006 to create games and experiences that make it better to be a player. In 2009, we released our debut title, League of Legends, which remains one of the most-played games in the world 15 years later. Since League, we’ve released several games: VALORANT, a worldwide success in the tactical shooter space; Teamfight Tactics, the world’s biggest PC strategy game; Legends of Runeterra, our digital strategy card game; League of Legends: Wild Rift, a version of League built from the ground up for mobile; Riftbound, our physical trading card game; and 2XKO, our next-generation 2v2 tag fighter. We’ve also expanded our IP through projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, our Emmy-winning animated series.Media ContactIncredible DreamElisa Limormedia@incredibledream.comPress Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LWZMp01VKKORP9nSMQvyd-BZFPqAPjvZ?usp=drive_link Riot GamesLindsay Honigldalehonig@riotgames.com

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