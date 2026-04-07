Gardenuity and Granny-O-La Launch Mother’s Day 'Grow. Gather. Give.' Collection

Gardenuity & Granny-O-La Partnership Simply the Best Granola

A Garden-to-Table Gift Designed to Be Shared, Savored, and Grown Over Time

Partnering with Gardenuity is incredibly meaningful, we share the same belief that nourishment goes far beyond what’s on the table.” — Jennifer Deutsch, Founder, Granny-O-La

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gardenuity, the gardening-as-wellness company dedicated to helping people grow what matters, today announced a special Mother’s Day collaboration with Granny-O-La, the Naples-based artisanal granola company founded by Jennifer Deutsch.The “Grow. Gather. Give.” Brunch Bag Garden Collection reimagines traditional Mother’s Day gifting with an experience designed to last beyond a single day inviting recipients to grow fresh ingredients, gather with intention, and savor simple moments of connection.Rooted in a shared belief that wellness begins with intentional rituals, the collection pairs Gardenuity’s signature brunch gardens with Granny-O-La’s handcrafted granola and raw Saw Palmetto honey, creating a meaningful garden-to-table experience.“Mother’s Day is about honoring the people who help us grow,” said Donna Letier, Co-Founder and CEO of Gardenuity. “We wanted to create something that lasts beyond the moment a gift that invites her to slow down, nurture something living, and enjoy it over time. Because the most meaningful gifts aren’t just given, they’re experienced.”“Partnering with Gardenuity is incredibly meaningful because we share the same belief that nourishment goes far beyond what’s on the table,” said Jennifer Deutsch, Founder of Granny-O-La. “This collection is about slowing down, savoring, and gathering with intention while giving back in a way that makes every purchase even more meaningful.”________________________________________A Gift That GrowsThe collection includes two exclusive offerings:• Brunch Bag Garden with Artisan GranolaA Gardenuity brunch garden paired with a choice of Granny-O-La’s signature granolas, including Pecan Chocolate, Seedy, and Cam’s Climber Crunch—each crafted with nutrient-rich seeds, nuts, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.• Brunch Bag Garden with Raw Saw Palmetto HoneyA Gardenuity brunch garden paired with a ½-pound jar of Granny-O-La’s small-batch raw honey, celebrating the essential role of pollinators and seasonal harvests.Each Brunch Bag Garden is thoughtfully designed to make growing approachable and rewarding, transforming everyday meals into meaningful moments.________________________________________Giving That MattersAs part of the Grow. Gather. Give. mission:• Gardenuity will donate $10 from every garden sold• Granny-O-La will donate 50% of profits from granola and honeyBoth benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.“Partnerships like this help our doctors and scientists continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer research and care,” said Gabrielle Watson, Giving Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering.________________________________________More Than a GiftThe Grow. Gather. Give. Mother’s Day Collection reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, wellness, and creating experiences that bring people together.Because the best gifts don’t fade after the holiday they grow, they nourish, and they create moments that last.The collection is available now at Gardenuity.com and through select retail and corporate gifting partners.________________________________________ABOUT GARDENUITYGardenuity makes gardening and gardening experiences accessible for everyone, regardless of space, skill, or schedule. Through expertly curated garden kits, personalized growing support, and wellness-focused programs, Gardenuity helps people cultivate wellness through the act of growing. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas.________________________________________ABOUT GRANNY-O-LA™Granny-O-La™ is a premium granola brand built on passion, purpose, and a little crunch. Made with real ingredients and a whole lot of heart, the company donates 50% of profits to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, proving that food can nourish more than the body. Learn more at grannyola.orgGardenuity Media Contact:Ariel Kaplanakaplan@zitopartners.comZito PartnersGranny-O-La Media ContactJennifer Deutschjennifer@Granny-O-La.comPhone: 440-668-2622

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