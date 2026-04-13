MELTRIC® Hosting Booth 318 at the 2026 Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference

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MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at the Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference, on April 13 - 15, 2026. MELTRIC will be in booth 318.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, North America's manufacturer of Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles, announces their exhibition at the 2026 Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference from April 13th to April 15th, in Wisconsin Dells, WI, at the Kalahari Resort. MELTRIC can be found in booth 318, where electrical safety experts will highlight the unmatched advantages of its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles ( https://meltric.com/products/switch-rated ).Stop by booth 318 to explore MELTRIC's full line of plugs and receptacles, designed to meet the diverse power connection needs of various industries. From manufacturing facilities to water treament, oil & gas operations, and data centers, and beyond, MELTRIC solutions provide unmatched versatility and reliability.MELTRIC sets the standard for electrical safety, reliability, and connectivity with plug-and-play wiring devices that contain arc flash, feature LOTO on device, and boast UL 2682 and NEC line-of-sight ratings.Don't miss your chance to engage with MELTRIC representatives who are focused on electrical safety at the Wisconsin Safety Conference. Join us at booth 318 to learn more about our innovative solutions and how they can help transform your workplace safety practices.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/ About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

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