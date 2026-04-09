Woburn Aesthetician Offers Exclusive New Glacē™ by Candela Skin Treatment at Woman-Owned Spa

Luann Ferry Smith, Owner of Skin Studio 57 in Woburn, MA, with the new Glacē™ by Candela hydrodermabrasion device now available at her studio.

Skin Studio 57 in Woburn, MA now offers Glacē™ by Candela — a hydrodermabrasion experience designed to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin.

The results speak for themselves, and I cannot wait for my clients to experience it.” — Luann Ferry Smith

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woman-owned and operated, Woburn-based Skin Studio 57 is proud to add Glacē™ by Candela treatments for their clientele. Currently one of the only skin spas offering this service in Eastern Massachusetts, Skin Studio 57 brings a gentle, multi-step hydrodermabrasion experience developed by Candela that combines science and self-care to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin — delivering results that reflect today's most sought-after glass skin aesthetic.Glacē™ combines a cupping massage to support lymphatic drainage and facial contouring with Celluma LED technology, which completes the experience by calming the skin and enhancing post-treatment radiance. Each treatment is performed with sterile, single-use diamond tips and naturally derived serums for a hygienic, gentle, and effective result across all skin types."Everything I offer in this studio, I have done on myself first. That is not just a policy — it is how I know it works. The Glacē™ combined with Celluma LED is honestly one of the most exciting things I have brought into this space in years. The results speak for themselves, and I cannot wait for my clients to experience it," says Luann Ferry Smith, Owner, Licensed Aesthetician and Registered Electrologist at Skin Studio 57, with more than forty years of experience as a licensed aesthetician and forty-five years as a registered electrologist.Because the Glacē™ treatment is non-invasive and fully customizable, it is suitable for all skin tones and types, including those with sensitive or mature skin.Glacē™ treatments are available at Skin Studio 57 by appointment. Whether clients are looking to prep their skin for an upcoming event, refresh their glow for the season, or maintain long-term skin health, the Glacē™ treatment by Candela provides a science-backed solution in a luxurious setting. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit skinstudio57.com or call 781.777.3421.

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