Bruno.wine Reaches $1M in Direct-to-Consumer Wine Sales in First Year, Announces $2M Funding Round

Bruno.wine — the DTC wine brand that crossed $1M in its first year without a single retailer, distributor, or tasting room. (Photo: Bruno.wine)

Golombek used AI, digital advertising tools he built himself, and a brand voice telling the wine establishment to relax. Consumers spent $1 million agreeing.

We're not looking for money to figure out product-market fit. We found it. We just need wine. And a lot of it.” — Bruno Golombek, Founder, Bruno.wine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruno.wine , a direct-to-consumer wine brand based in Miami, FL and Portland, OR, announced that the company has surpassed $1 million in gross sales during its first twelve months of operation. The milestone was achieved entirely through online sales, with no retail placements, distributor partnerships, or tasting room presence.Founded by Bruno Golombek , a former video game executive and growth marketing specialist, Bruno.wine operates as a modern négociant — sourcing and co-developing wines from established American winemakers and selling them under proprietary labels exclusively through its website. The company reports a 45% repeat customer rate, which Golombek says is approximately triple the direct-to-consumer wine industry average.The brand currently offers 11 wines across three product lines ranging from $29 to $74, including the Better Than Series (wines from secondary grapes), the Forget Series (wines from secondary regions), and the Hundred Dollar Series (declassified wines). On April 15, Bruno.wine will release Forget Red Burgundy , a 2024 organic Pinot Noir from Oregon's Eola-Amity Hills AVA, priced at $44 for a production run of approximately 6,000 bottles."Every institution in wine exists to keep outsiders out," said Golombek. "The licensing, the distribution, the language — it is all designed to make people feel like they do not belong unless they have been doing this for 30 years. That worked while people still went to wine shops and had help deciphering things. But we don't live in that world any more. None of this applies to what this company is building."Bruno.wine has developed proprietary technology to operate at scale with a small team, including an AI-powered advertising system that generates and manages campaigns through Meta's ad platform, and an automated customer service tool that drafts responses using order data from Shopify. The company also built custom email marketing architecture that segments buyers into personalized sequences based on acquisition source and purchase history."The infrastructure means the company knows exactly who its customers are, what they respond to, and when they are ready to buy again," Golombek said. "In wine, the standard answer to growth is to get into more stores. The answer here has been to get better at the internet."The company is currently raising $2 million in a round led by CapQ Ventures, a Florida-based business development corporation. The capital will be allocated primarily to inventory acquisition. Golombek noted that multiple SKUs have sold out during the first year of operations, with demand consistently outpacing supply.Product samples, high-resolution photography, and founder interviews are available on request.Contact:Bruno Golombek, FounderBruno.winehey@bruno.wine

Bruno.wine | Drink Different. Or Die Bored.

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