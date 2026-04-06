Kennedy Design+Build Expands Custom Outdoor Kitchen Design and Installation Services in Lehigh Valley

Kennedy Design+Build

Growing homeowner interest in functional outdoor cooking spaces is driving demand for integrated design-build solutions across southeastern Pennsylvania.

We are seeing greater demand for outdoor kitchens that are actually integrated into the full backyard environment rather than installed as a single feature” — Cameron Kennedy

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a Coopersburg, Pennsylvania-based outdoor living design-build firm, is actively serving residential clients across the Lehigh Valley with custom outdoor kitchen design and installation services as part of its integrated approach to full-scope backyard construction. The firm combines site-specific design with complete installation under a single-firm model, addressing the coordination challenges that commonly arise when homeowners attempt to manage kitchen construction, utility connections, hardscape integration, and structural elements through separate contractors.Outdoor kitchens have moved from a niche residential amenity to a mainstream consideration among homeowners undertaking large-scale exterior improvement projects. The shift reflects a broader pattern in which homeowners are investing in outdoor spaces designed for functional, year-round use rather than seasonal decoration. For design-build firms operating in the northeastern United States, this has translated into more complex project scopes that extend well beyond the kitchen structure itself, integrating pergolas and shade structures, fire features, hardscape surfaces, landscape lighting, and audio systems into a unified outdoor environment.Kennedy Design+Build's outdoor kitchen projects are designed and built as components of larger outdoor living scopes, not as standalone additions. The firm's design process accounts for structural support, utility routing, weatherproof material selection, and functional layout before a single element is installed, reducing the risk of misaligned scopes, construction delays, or incompatible finishes that can result when kitchen construction is treated separately from surrounding hardscape and structural work.Kennedy Design+Build operates as a specialized design-build contractor focused exclusively on custom residential outdoor environments. The firm's full service offering includes landscape design, hardscape design and installation, custom patio and deck construction, custom pool design and installation , outdoor kitchen design and installation, landscape lighting design and installation , pergolas and shade structures, fire features, and integrated multi-zone outdoor living spaces.The company serves homeowners across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities in southeastern Pennsylvania, including Coopersburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, and communities in Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Bucks counties.Custom outdoor kitchens in residential settings involve a range of structural, mechanical, and material decisions that determine long-term durability and functional performance. Common scope elements include built-in grill stations, refrigeration, countertop preparation surfaces, cabinetry designed for exterior exposure, ventilation, gas or electrical utility connections, and weather protection. Material selection, including countertop substrates, cabinet framing systems, and flooring, must account for freeze-thaw cycles, moisture exposure, and UV degradation patterns common in Pennsylvania's climate.Integration with adjacent outdoor elements adds additional scope complexity. Pergolas and overhead shade structures affect layout orientation and structural loading requirements. Fire features require separation distances and fuel-source planning. Lighting systems must be coordinated with surface materials and functional zones. Hardscape surfaces surrounding and connecting to a kitchen structure require grading, drainage planning, and material compatibility with the kitchen's footprint. Addressing these interdependencies within a unified design process, rather than sequentially across multiple subcontractors, is the practical basis for the design-build model."We are seeing greater demand for outdoor kitchens that are actually integrated into the full backyard environment rather than installed as a single feature," said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. "This work responds to those expectations in a practical way, by designing the kitchen and the surrounding space together from the beginning."The Lehigh Valley residential market reflects economic conditions that have historically correlated with sustained investment in long-lived exterior improvements. Owner-occupied housing rates in the region remain consistent with statewide patterns, and home values in communities served by Kennedy Design+Build have remained stable, supporting homeowner confidence in making durable improvements to existing properties.For outdoor kitchens specifically, the regional climate introduces construction and material requirements that differ meaningfully from those in warmer markets. Pennsylvania homeowners investing in outdoor kitchens require designs that account for winter conditions, including moisture management, structural expansion and contraction, and material performance under freeze-thaw stress. Design-build firms with regional construction experience are better positioned to specify materials and systems that perform over time under local conditions.Nationally, residential outdoor living investment has continued on a gradual upward trajectory, with outdoor kitchens and cooking areas consistently cited among the highest-demand project categories for homeowners seeking to extend functional living space beyond the building envelope. Industry observers have noted that homeowners approaching outdoor kitchen projects are researching material options, construction timelines, and integration requirements more extensively before engaging contractors than was common in prior years.The outdoor living construction sector remains fragmented in most regional markets, with homeowners frequently navigating relationships across multiple providers for design, hardscape, construction, utility work, and planting. This fragmentation creates coordination risk, particularly in projects where kitchen placement, structural elements, and adjacent hardscape must be planned and sequenced together. Single-firm design-build firms have seen sustained interest from homeowners who have experienced or anticipate the difficulties of managing a multi-contractor outdoor project independently.For more information, visit kennedydb.com or contact Kennedy Design+Build directly.Kennedy Design+BuildCameron Kennedy, President6000 Concord Way, Coopersburg, PA 18036Phone: 610-854-9993Email: cameron@kennedydb.comWebsite: kennedydb.comKennedy Design+Build is a Coopersburg, Pennsylvania design-build firm specializing in custom outdoor living environments for residential clients. The company designs and installs outdoor kitchens, patios, decks, pools, landscape lighting, and integrated outdoor living spaces across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding southeastern Pennsylvania communities.

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