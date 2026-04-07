Auto Legal Group and DealerXT Launch Education and Compliance Program for SB 766 (CARS Act)

Founding Partners of Auto Legal Group

Auto Legal Group and DealerXT launch a joint program to help California dealers prepare for SB 766 with workshops, technology demos, and compliance obligations.

SB 766 introduces documentation-centered obligations that change how many sales processes must be verified and recorded.” — Ali Rakhshanifar, Esq.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Legal Group today announced a joint education and technology demonstration program with DealerXT to help California vehicle dealers prepare for SB 766, the California CARS Act, which becomes effective October 1, 2026. The combined initiative will provide statutory summaries, workshops, platform demonstrations, and written guidance focused on SB 766’s documentation, verification, and recordkeeping provisions.

SB 766 includes a variety of new procedural requirements for retail vehicle sales. Among the provisions dealers and counsel will evaluate are a 3-day right to cancel that applies to certain used vehicles with an identified price threshold of $50,000 or less, mileage and vehicle condition criteria that affect eligibility for that statutory right, formulas for calculating permitted restocking fees, and specific retention periods for sale and advertising records. The law also expands factual criteria that may be relevant to consumer misrepresentation claims, including statements, omissions, implied promises, inconsistencies between advertising and transaction paperwork, and salesperson communications.



Auto Legal Group’s campaign will describe statutory language and practical compliance considerations for sales, finance, and compliance teams. Topics will include how to minimize consumer lawsuits, aligning advertised pricing with first written communications and final transaction documents, documenting optional product representations, structuring three-day return automated workflows, and maintaining audit-ready digital records.

DealerXT will demonstrate SafeDealsAI, a dealer-focused compliance platform that automates legally compliant vehicle disclosures, and documents the new 3-day right to cancel. Product demonstrations will show automated delivery of English and Spanish disclosures, sale-time and return-time photos and inspection records, structured retention of advertisements and transaction communications, and workflow tools intended to support consistent documentation and verification of key statutory checkpoints.

“SB 766 introduces documentation-centered obligations that change how many sales processes must be verified and recorded,” said Ali Rakhshanifar, Esq., Auto Legal Group. “Our program is designed to give dealers practical, practice-level information and to show how training and process tools can be used to reflect statutory verification and retention requirements in daily operations.”

The collaboration will be delivered through webinars, step-by-step guides, and platform demonstrations intended to help dealers evaluate compliance options and implementation approaches. Materials will be informational and summarize statutory provisions, common transactional pitfalls, and suggested process controls for consideration.

About Auto Legal Group(ALG): Auto Legal Group provides legal and compliance consulting and representation to automotive retailers in California, and develops educational programs and resources relating to state and federal automotive regulation.

About DealerXT and SafeDealsAI: DealerXT develops software solutions for automotive retail compliance. SafeDealsAI is a platform designed to capture structured sales records and support documentation workflows.

Media contact

Ali Rakhshanifar, Esq.

Auto Legal Group, LLP

alir@autolegalgroup.com

Legal disclaimer: This release provides general information about SB 766 and describes educational and technology demonstrations. It is informational only and does not constitute legal advice or an attorney-client relationship for any particular factual situation.

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