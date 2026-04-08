Top Orlando Remodeler Releases: The Biggest Design and Wellness Trends from KBIS 2026

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The biggest kitchen and bathroom design trends from KBIS 2026 and what they mean for homeowners planning a remodel in Florida.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is the largest event of the year for the remodeling and design industry.In 2026, the show took place in Orlando , bringing thousands of designers, manufacturers, and builders together to showcase the newest innovations in kitchens, bathrooms, and home technology."Walking the show floor made one trend clear. The industry is shifting beyond purely aesthetic upgrades and moving toward products that improve how people live inside their homes," said Melanie Carter, Senior Interior Designer at Revive Design and Renovation . "Technology is becoming more seamless, storage is becoming more ergonomic, and kitchens and bathrooms are increasingly designed to support physical comfort and everyday wellness."For homeowners planning a renovation in Tampa Bay, Winter Park, or other Central Florida communities, these are some of the most notable ideas and products shaping future remodels.Technology That Disappears Into the Design:One of the most consistent themes at KBIS 2026 was what many manufacturers described as “invisible innovation.” Homeowners still want smart technology in their homes, but they do not want their kitchens filled with screens, cords, and obvious gadgets. Instead, technology is being integrated directly into cabinetry, appliances, and countertops.Wireless Charging Built Into Countertops:A standout product at the show was FreePower for Countertop 2, which won a Gold award for innovation. The system allows wireless charging to be embedded directly beneath stone countertops. Instead of plugging in devices, homeowners can simply place their phone on the island surface and begin charging. For busy kitchens where islands often double as homework stations or gathering areas, removing cords and chargers helps keep the space clean and uncluttered.Smarter Ovens for Connected Kitchens:Smart appliances continue to evolve, and KitchenAid’s Smart Double Wall Oven with Live Look-In received a Best in Show award at the event. The oven includes built-in cameras and smart controls that allow homeowners to monitor food through a mobile device while cooking. While it may sound futuristic, this type of feature can be surprisingly practical during holidays or large gatherings when multiple dishes are cooking at once.More Accessible Cabinet Storage:Storage solutions also received significant attention at the show. One award-winning innovation from Richelieu Hardware featured an electric lift system for upper cabinets. With the push of a button, cabinet shelves lower to countertop level, making them easier to reach. These kinds of solutions support a growing design focus on accessibility and aging in place without sacrificing a clean, modern kitchen design.Wellness Is Becoming Central to Bathroom Design:Another major theme at KBIS 2026 was the rise of wellness-focused home design. Bathrooms are increasingly being planned as spaces that support relaxation, recovery, and overall health. Many homeowners are already replacing oversized garden tubs with larger walk-in showers, and manufacturers are expanding that idea with new technologies designed to elevate the experience.Health Tracking Integrated Into the Bathroom:Kohler introduced its Dekoda health-sensing system, a device designed to monitor hydration levels and certain wellness indicators through bathroom use. While still emerging technology, products like this reflect a broader shift toward homes that help residents better understand and manage their health. Kohler also highlighted the PureWash E860 dual-wand bidet seat, reinforcing the growing popularity of bidets in modern bathroom remodels.The Rise of the Spa-Grade Shower:Showers continue to evolve into one of the most important features of a bathroom renovation. Products like Kohler’s Anthem EvoCycle smart shower are designed to improve both comfort and efficiency. The system recirculates water to reduce overall usage while maintaining strong water pressure. Many of these systems can also be paired with features such as steam, aromatherapy, and temperature controls, allowing homeowners to create a shower experience that feels closer to a spa environment.Hydration-Focused Kitchen Fixtures:Clean drinking water was another major theme across multiple kitchen manufacturers. Kohler’s Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet attracted attention because it delivers filtered ambient, chilled, sparkling, and boiling water from a single fixture. For homeowners trying to reduce bottled water or countertop appliances, this type of fixture simplifies everyday hydration.The Continued Growth of Induction Cooking:Induction cooking continues to gain popularity, particularly in warmer climates. Unlike traditional gas ranges, induction cooktops heat cookware directly without releasing excess heat into the surrounding air. For homeowners in areas like Tampa, Clearwater, or Windermere, this can make a noticeable difference in kitchen comfort during Florida’s warmer months. Induction cooking also eliminates the indoor air pollutants associated with burning natural gas, making it an increasingly attractive option for health-conscious homeowners.Designing Homes That Support Everyday Well-Being:What stood out most at KBIS this year was the industry’s growing focus on how homes support daily life. Technology is becoming quieter and more integrated. Kitchens are becoming easier to use and maintain. Bathrooms are becoming spaces that encourage relaxation and recovery. When homeowners plan a remodel today, the goal is often more than updating the look of the space. The goal is to improve how the home functions and how it feels to live there.At Revive Design and Renovation, we believe that thoughtful design should enhance everyday life. Whether it is creating a kitchen that simplifies cooking and gathering, or designing a bathroom that feels restorative after a long day, the right remodeling decisions can have a lasting impact.For anyone planning a kitchen or bathroom renovation, schedule a consultation with Revive Design and Renovation in Tampa or the Greater Orlando area to explore ideas that combine thoughtful design with the newest innovations in home living.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. The company’s mission “Life Improvement through Home Improvement” extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and with the final result. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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