Estes Industries Honored with Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award for Inspiring the Next Generation of Explorers

Award highlights Estes' commitment to hands-on STEM education, engaging more than 500,000 students annually across the U.S.

Education has always been central to what we do, access to hands-on STEM experiences can change a student’s trajectory. It’s not just about launching rockets; it’s about launching futures.” — Mallory Langford

PENROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estes Industries, the world’s leading manufacturer of model rockets , has been named the 2026 recipient of the Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award by the Space Foundation. The award recognizes organizations that advance public understanding of space and highlights Estes’ long-standing commitment to hands-on STEM education The honor is presented to leaders who bring the excitement of space to broad audiences. For Estes, that mission reflects a deep commitment to giving back led by President Mallory Langford.“Education has always been central to what we do,” Langford said. “Access to hands-on STEM experiences can change a student’s trajectory. It’s not just about launching rockets; it’s about launching futures.”Through Estes Education, the company reaches more than 500,000 students each year with standards-aligned curriculum, hands-on products and educator training. The program builds educator’s confidence in rocketry basics and group launches, making it easy to integrate into existing lesson plans.Estes also expands its reach through programs like Cosmic Club, engaging thousands of students annually across Colorado and the United States. These efforts aim to spark curiosity, build problem-solving skills and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and explorers.“This recognition from the Space Foundation reinforces our commitment to expanding access to STEM education,” Langford said. “We’re honored to help ensure more students have the opportunity to explore careers in science and engineering.”For more than 65 years, Estes Rockets has inspired generations through safe, reliable and expertly engineered model rockets. Today, that legacy continues through both innovative products and a growing investment in education.About Estes RocketsEstes Rockets is the global leader in model rocketry, proudly designed and manufactured in Penrose, Colorado. Since the 1950s, Estes has introduced millions to the thrill of flight while advancing STEM education through accessible, hands-on learning.

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