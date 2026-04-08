Canadian Hard Rock Band THE MIGHTY ONE Unleashes Powerful New Single & Music Video 'Shattered'

THE MIGHTY ONE - Canadian Heavy Rock band THE MIGHTY ONE - Canadian Heavy Rock band THE MIGHTY ONE - "Shattered" - cover artwork Tim Steinruck, Canadian Rock Singer, Author, Life Coach "The Blissiplines" - Tim Steinruck

Canadian Hard Rock Band THE MIGHTY ONE Unleashes “Shattered”- MTV-Spotlighted Anthem Confronts AI Takeover, Systemic Collapse & Human Awakening.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian hard rock band THE MIGHTY ONE has released their crushing new single and official music video “Shattered,” a high-octane sonic sledgehammer that serves as a brutal anthem for the end of illusion. Released under 26-8 Music Inc., the new track blends thunderous riffs, driving rhythms, and frontman Tim Steinruck’s commanding vocals to deliver an urgent message about global AI takeover, societal collapse, political decay, and the lies perpetuated by governments, institutions, and corporate media, while celebrating humanity’s true divine power, freedom, and immortality.

The official music video "Shattered" captures the band’s raw, explosive energy with intense live-in-concert footage shot at the sold-out Relevant Music Hall in Bogotá, Colombia during their 2025 South American Tour as direct support for Spanish metal legends OBUS. Scenic shots were filmed atop the iconic Mount Monserrate, offering panoramic views of the city and the historic 17th-century church El Señor Caído. Directed and produced by SekFilms Colombia, the visuals perfectly embody the song’s defiant spirit of shattering old chains and rising eternal.

Key lyrics from the chorus capture the track’s uplifting rebellion; “Live like we never will die. Live like we’re kings of the sky. Always eternal. Power internal we fly… Old rules are shattered. Now all that matters is right here, and now.”

THE MIGHTY ONE, the lifelong vision of Canadian artist and frontman Tim Steinruck (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), has built an impressive legacy since founding the project. Early mentorship from KISS legend Paul Stanley (as a member of Unchained on Polygram Records), collaborations with Canadian metal icon Devin Townsend, and production by AC/DC mixer Mike Fraser on the hit single “Reprieved” (which cracked the Top 10 on North American rock radio) paved the way for major licensing placements with the NHL, NASCAR, MTV, Discovery, and A+E.

The band's Spanish-language version of “Reprieved” (“Absuelto”) became a Top 100 national radio hit in Colombia, forging a strong and loyal South American fanbase. The band’s 2021 album Torch Of Rock And Roll (via S.A.O.L./CMM) and the mental health anthem “Kickin’ Stones” earned multiple honors at the 2023 International Singer-Songwriter Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year, and Band of the Year. “Kickin’ Stones” also received acclaim in Billboard Magazine Argentina.

In 2025, THE MIGHTY ONE delivered direct support on a sold-out multi-city Colombian tour with OBUS, where Steinruck presented a powerful mental health and suicide prevention talk to 350 faculty and staff at the University of Quindío. The band is now preparing a highly anticipated return to South America in 2026.

2026 Lineup:

Lead singer & rhythm guitar: Tim Steinruck

Lead guitar: Randy Robertson

Keyboards: James Meyer

Bass: Chris Campbell

Drums: Bob Wagner

Steinruck is also the creator of “The Blissiplines”, a powerful 15-minute daily practice for positive mental health, focus, and well being. The four-step process of no-scroll mornings, a short H.I.T.T. workout, breathwork, quantum visualization, and intuitive action steps act as a combination lock to open the door to a life of personal mastery and career success. "The Blissiplines" e-book is available at no cost at: https://timsteinruck.com.

“Shattered” was recorded by Tim Steinruck at Begin Street Studios in Vancouver, Canada, and mixed/mastered by Dave Padden (former frontman of Annihilator). Watch the Official Music Video for “Shattered” on THE MIGHTY ONE's YouTube channel: @TheMightyOneChannel/featured and stream “Shattered” on all major platforms. Follow THE MIGHTY ONE on Instagram @themightyonemusic.

About THE MIGHTY ONE:

THE MIGHTY ONE is a Canadian hard rock band known for explosive modern hard rock, high-energy live performances, and songs that tackle real-world issues with power and purpose. Fronted by Tim Steinruck, the band has earned placements on MTV, Billboard, and a dedicated international following, especially in South America. With a history of major collaborations and a commitment to mental health advocacy, THE MIGHTY ONE continues to shatter expectations while keeping the spirit of authentic rock ‘n’ roll alive. Official website: https://www.themightyone.rocks

Media & Bookings:

Jeff Lieberman/ Management: jliebermanproductions@gmail.com and Tim Steinruck/26-8 Music Inc.: timsteinruck@gmail.com

Shattered - The Mighty One - Official Music Video

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