Palacios Construction Outlines Home Remodeling and ADU Services for Monterey County Residents

Palacios Construction

As renovation interest grows across Monterey County, one local contractor clarifies what homeowners can expect from kitchen, bath, addition, and ADU projects.

We work within a defined service area and a defined scope of work” — Estevan Palacios

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palacios Construction, a licensed residential general contractor based in Monterey, California, has clarified the full scope of its residential services for homeowners across Monterey County who are evaluating construction and remodeling options for their properties.The company provides a defined range of residential construction services, from full home renovations and room-specific remodeling to new accessory dwelling unit construction and outdoor living improvements. Each service category is managed under a single licensed contractor relationship, with direct oversight of permitting, subcontractor coordination, and project execution.The clarification comes at a time when homeowners across the Central Coast are showing sustained interest in improving and expanding their existing properties rather than entering a challenging real estate market. For many Monterey County residents, construction decisions represent significant long-term investments that require a clear understanding of what a contractor can and cannot deliver before any agreement is signed.For homeowners whose properties require broad-scope updates, Palacios Construction manages full home remodeling and whole-house renovation projects. These engagements typically involve multiple rooms, systems, and trades working in sequence, and require a higher degree of pre-construction planning to manage scope, budget, and scheduling effectively.Whole-house renovations in Monterey County frequently involve older housing stock, which can present conditions that affect scope and cost once work begins. Palacios Construction's pre-construction process is designed to identify and document those conditions as early as possible, reducing the likelihood of scope changes after construction starts.Kitchen remodeling is among the most commonly requested residential construction services in the region. Projects range from cabinet and fixture updates to full layout reconfigurations that involve structural, plumbing, electrical, and ventilation changes.Kitchens are not simply cosmetic projects. Depending on the scope, a kitchen remodel may require building permits, electrical panel evaluation, range hood and ventilation planning, and coordination with local building and water agencies. Palacios Construction manages those requirements directly, including permit applications and inspection scheduling, so homeowners are not left to navigate the process independently.California's updated building energy standards, which apply to permit applications submitted on or after January 1, 2026, introduce additional compliance considerations for projects that touch electrical or mechanical systems. Homeowners planning kitchen work in 2026 and beyond should expect these requirements to be part of the conversation during the planning phase.Bathroom remodeling projects vary considerably in scope, from single-fixture replacements to full gut renovations involving tile, waterproofing, plumbing rough-in, ventilation, and electrical updates. Cost and timeline are directly tied to the decisions made in the planning phase, and Palacios Construction structures its proposals to reflect those variables specifically rather than using generalized estimates.For homeowners in the Monterey Peninsula area, plumbing changes in bathroom projects may require coordination with the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District in addition to standard building permit review. Palacios Construction addresses water permit considerations during pre-construction planning to avoid delays once work is underway.Home additions allow homeowners to expand the functional square footage of their existing property without relocating. Projects in this category include room additions, second-story additions, and attached structure expansions. Each addition project involves structural design coordination, foundation work, and a permitting process that typically requires plan check review before construction can begin.Palacios Construction manages the full scope of addition projects, from initial planning and design coordination through permit closeout. Design services are available within addition projects as part of the construction scope and are not offered as a standalone engagement.Accessory dwelling units have become one of the most actively pursued residential construction categories in California. For Monterey County homeowners, ADUs represent an opportunity to add rental income, accommodate multigenerational living arrangements, or create dedicated workspace or guest accommodations on an existing residential lot.ADU projects involve a distinct permitting pathway that includes zoning review, utility coordination, and in many cases water district involvement. The regulatory environment for ADUs in California has evolved significantly in recent years, and local jurisdictions retain some authority over design and siting requirements even as state law has expanded homeowner rights to build.Junior accessory dwelling units, or JADUs, represent a related but distinct project type, typically involving the conversion of existing interior space within a primary residence. JADUs carry their own permitting requirements and owner-occupancy conditions under California law.Palacios Construction manages both ADU and JADU projects, including pre-construction feasibility assessment, permit application, and full construction execution.The company's residential services extend to outdoor living improvements, including decks, patios, and pergolas. These projects vary in complexity depending on materials, attachment to the primary structure, and applicable local codes governing setbacks, height, and structural requirements.Decks and attached outdoor structures in many Monterey County jurisdictions require building permits, particularly when they are attached to the home or elevated above grade. Palacios Construction manages permitting for outdoor living projects on the same basis as interior work, directly and as part of the project scope."We work within a defined service area and a defined scope of work," said Estevan Palacios, owner of Palacios Construction. "That focus allows us to manage projects more consistently and give homeowners a clearer picture of what to expect before construction begins."The company does not pursue commercial construction as a primary line of business and does not offer design as a standalone service outside of addition and ADU project contexts.All projects are managed within Monterey County, with service extending to homeowners in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach, Marina, Seaside, Salinas, Sand City, Del Rey Oaks, Carmel Valley, and Prunedale.Additional information about each service category is available at palaciosconstructionca.com.Contact InformationPalacios Construction222 Ramona Ave, Unit 5Monterey, CA 93940Phone: (831) 998-0046Email: christian@palaciosconstructionca.comWebsite: palaciosconstructionca.comPalacios Construction is a licensed residential general contractor based in Monterey, California. The company provides home remodeling, additions, ADU construction, and outdoor living services to homeowners throughout Monterey County.

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