Premium Tours New Orleans, Louisiana Announces Exciting Bonding Events for Bachelor and Bachelorette Groups for 2026

Bachelor Group Swamp Adventure Experience Louisiana Wildlife Up Close Premium Tours & Transportation New Orleans

Live-Action Experiences Include High Speed Airboats Across Louisiana Wetlands, Heart-pumping Indoor Shooting Adventures, and Thirst-quenching Brewery Tours

Join Us for the Ultimate Bonding Experience!” — Patrick Healey

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans is rapidly becoming one of the top U.S. destinations for bachelor and bachelorette travel, fueled by record-breaking tourism and increasing demand for personalized group experiences.Following a 2026 Carnival season that welcomed more than 2 million visitors, the city continues to gain momentum as a premier destination for celebration-focused travel. With its unique blend of culture, nightlife, cuisine, and outdoor adventure, New Orleans offers an unmatched experience for group events. Premium Tours and Transportation , a leading provider of customized tour experiences in New Orleans, is expanding its offerings to meet the growing demand from bachelor (stag) and bachelorette (hen) groups across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.“We’re seeing a strong shift toward experience-driven travel,” said Patrick Healey, co-owner at Premium Tours and Transportation. “Today’s bachelor and bachelorette groups want more than just a night out, they’re looking for memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences that bring people together. New Orleans delivers that better than anywhere else.”Premium Tours specializes in curated group itineraries designed to elevate the traditional celebration experience. Offerings include private airboat swamp tours through the Louisiana bayous, indoor shooting experiences, brewery tours, and transportation to LSU college game-day experiences in Baton Rouge.In addition to its vibrant entertainment scene, New Orleans continues to earn recognition as a world-class culinary destination. As of late 2025, 34 Louisiana restaurants and chefs have been featured in the Michelin Guide, further enhancing the city’s appeal to food-focused travelers.All Premium Tours driver-guides are licensed by the City of New Orleans and bring years of local expertise, while airboat captains are U.S. Coast Guard-certified and deeply rooted in the culture of South Louisiana. These credentials ensure a safe, seamless, and authentic experience for every group.With its rich cultural heritage, diverse entertainment options, and year-round appeal, New Orleans is uniquely positioned to remain a top destination for group travel and milestone celebrations in 2026 and beyond.To learn more or book a private group experience, visit: https://premiumtoursandtransportation.com/ Follow Premium Tours and Transportation:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/premiumnola/ Brewery Tours: https://neworleansbrewerytour.com/ About Premium Tours and TransportationPremium Tours and Transportation is a New Orleans-based tour provider specializing in private, customized travel experiences. The company offers curated tours, transportation services, and tailored itineraries designed for groups, special events, and leisure travelers seeking an authentic and memorable Louisiana experience.Media Contact:Premium Tours and TransportationPhone: (504) 494-0424Email: reservations@premiumtnt.comWebsite: https://premiumtoursandtransportation.com/

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