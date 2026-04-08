Lap of Love Expands In-Home End-of-Life Veterinary Care to Pet Families in Sarasota and the Surrounding Areas

Dr. Sam Praither

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia , a trusted provider of compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to the Sarasota area, including communities within Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties, under the expert care of Dr. Sam Praither. Lap of Love is committed to ensuring a dignified and supportive end-of-life journey for every pet, with veterinarians who provide compassionate guidance through the final stages of life, including quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations."Providing in-home euthanasia services through Lap of Love allows me to serve my community in an impactful way," Dr. Praither said. "I value my time with clients and take pride in my role, cultivating a safe, comfortable space during a challenging time. I feel fulfilled and rewarded each time I help a family create a loving, peaceful goodbye for their pet."Lap of Love provides the following services in Sarasota and the surrounding areas:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available 24/7, every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

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