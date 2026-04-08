Lap of Love Expands In-Home End-of-Life Veterinary Care to Pet Families in Sarasota and the Surrounding Areas
"Providing in-home euthanasia services through Lap of Love allows me to serve my community in an impactful way," Dr. Praither said. "I value my time with clients and take pride in my role, cultivating a safe, comfortable space during a challenging time. I feel fulfilled and rewarded each time I help a family create a loving, peaceful goodbye for their pet."
Lap of Love provides the following services in Sarasota and the surrounding areas:
Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.
In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.
In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.
Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.
Lap of Love’s support center is available 24/7, every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.
Hope Garza
Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice
+1 352-321-9180
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