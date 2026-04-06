California Landscape & Tree Pros Details Full-Scope Tree Care Services for Monterey County Property Owners

California Landscape & Tree Pros

From emergency response to health assessments and permit support, a licensed Central Coast contractor addresses the full range of property tree care needs.

We are seeing more property owners come to us with detailed questions about water use, compliance, and long-term costs before any design conversation begins” — Christopher Lopez

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Landscape & Tree Pros Inc. (CLTP), a licensed landscaping and tree care contractor serving Monterey County and the Bay Area, is bringing greater visibility to the full range of professional tree care services available to residential, commercial, and HOA clients throughout the region — from routine pruning and stump grinding to emergency response, lot clearing, and documented tree health evaluations.The company holds CSLB license number 1107800, including a C-49 Tree and Palm Contractor classification. The C-49 designation now requires passing both a law examination and a trade examination — a standard introduced in response to safety concerns within the tree care industry — making it one of the more rigorous specialty contractor classifications issued by the California Contractors State License Board.A Complete Range of Professional Tree Care ServicesProperty owners across Monterey County increasingly require more than a single tree service. A hazardous tree may need removal, stump grinding, and a written report for an HOA or insurance provider — all from the same licensed contractor. CLTP is structured to handle that full scope without requiring property owners to coordinate multiple vendors.The company's tree care services include: Tree Pruning and Removal — Structural pruning, clearance work, hazard removals, and full tree removal including debris haul-away. All work is performed in accordance with established tree care standards, with attention to site protection and cleanup.• Stump Grinding — Below-grade grinding to restore usable, level ground following tree removal. CLTP addresses end-state outcomes including wood chip management, finish grade expectations, and guidance on replanting or hardscape use of the cleared area. Emergency Tree Services — 24-hour response for storm damage, fallen trees, and hazardous situations requiring immediate attention. Emergency response includes safety perimeter setup, debris staging, and documentation support for insurance purposes.• Lot Clearing — Large-scale vegetation removal for properties undergoing development, renovation, or land rehabilitation. This includes tree removal, stump grinding, brush clearing, and site preparation for subsequent construction or landscaping work.• Tree Health Assessments and Professional Reports — Comprehensive evaluations covering disease indicators, pest infestations, structural stability, and overall tree condition. Written reports are prepared for HOAs, insurance claims, property transactions, and municipal or permitting requirements. CLTP's documentation is recognized by local municipalities, HOA boards, and insurance providers throughout the region.• Permit Assistance — Guidance and support through city and county permitting processes for tree removals, regulated pruning, and other work requiring municipal approval. Monterey County and several cities within the service area have specific permitting requirements for tree work, and CLTP's licensed team assists clients in meeting those requirements efficiently.Why Licensing Matters in Tree CareTree work carries risks that extend beyond the tree itself — to structures, utilities, neighboring properties, and the people performing the work. California's C-49 classification exists to ensure that contractors taking on this work have demonstrated the technical knowledge required to perform it safely and responsibly."Property owners are dealing with more complexity than they used to," said Christopher Lopez, Owner and CEO of California Landscape & Tree Pros. "A tree removal might also require a permit, a written report for an HOA, and stump grinding before the yard is usable again. We handle all of that so our clients don't have to piece it together themselves."Beyond licensing, CLTP holds a C-27 Landscaping Contractor license and carries full bonding, insurance, and DOT registration — providing clients with complete coverage across every phase of a tree care or landscape project.Serving the Full Monterey County RegionDemand for documented, compliant tree care services has grown noticeably across Monterey County, driven in part by increased municipal inspection activity, HOA compliance requirements, and property owners seeking greater accountability from the contractors they hire. Professional tree care reports — once requested primarily for large commercial properties — are now commonly required for residential transactions, HOA approvals, and insurance documentation.CLTP serves property owners in Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, Marina, and surrounding communities throughout the Bay Area extended service area. The company works with homeowners, property managers, HOA boards, and commercial property owners on both scheduled and emergency tree care needs.For more information about CLTP's tree care services or to request a consultation, visit californialandscapeandtreepros.com or contact the company directly.Contact:California Landscape & Tree Pros Inc.1184 Monroe St., Suite 6, Salinas, CA 93906Salinas: 831-998-7964 | Monterey: 831-905-8018jose@cltpinc.comcalifornialandscapeandtreepros.comAbout California Landscape & Tree Pros Inc.California Landscape & Tree Pros Inc. (CLTP) is a licensed, bonded, and insured landscaping and tree care contractor based in Salinas, California. Established in 2002 and incorporated in 2023, CLTP holds CSLB license number 1107800 and serves residential, commercial, and HOA clients throughout Monterey County and the Bay Area.

Tree Care Services in Monterey County | CLTP

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