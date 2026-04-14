American Mosaic Novel Revised for this Societal Moment, Set for April Release

Liberty Landing by Gail Vida Hamburg Literary Lineage of American Mosaic Novels Gail Vida Hamburg, Author of Liberty Landing

2nd Edition of PEN-Bellwether Prize-recognized Fiction Rewrites American Experience Now.

The original novel was my love letter to the American Experiment. But stories about the American Experiment cannot remain static when the experiment itself is being rewritten in real time.” — Gail Vida Hamburg - Author, Liberty Landing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirare Press announces the April 28 release of Liberty Landing by Gail Vida Hamburg, an updated edition of the 2016 PEN–Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction –shortlisted novel.A sweeping, polyphonic mosaic novel set in a fictionalized Chicago lakefront neighborhood, Liberty Landing narrates the American experience of the twenty-first century through a chorus of lives that converge around questions of American identity, history, memory, and belonging.When a historian uncovers the origins of the town’s name—bestowed by immigrant-hostile politicians in the nineteenth century—the town’s residents are drawn into a fraught act of renaming, transforming a civic gesture into a deeper reckoning with American history and shared identity.“The original novel was my love letter to the American Experiment and Experience—about the ongoing process of belonging and becoming that weaves Americans of many histories into a single binding narrative. The second edition recognizes that stories about the American Experiment cannot remain static when the experiment itself is being rewritten in real time," Hamburg told Publisher's Weekly and Book Life.The mosaic architecture of Liberty Landing can be seen in a lineage of American fiction that depicts intersecting lives in shared spaces through interconnected stories—from Sherwood Anderson’s Winesburg, Ohio and John Dos Passos’s U.S.A. Trilogy to contemporary works such as There There by Tommy Orange and A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan.The revised edition brings the novel into closer dialogue with the present, offering a more explicit meditation on what it means to forge family, community, and solidarity. It includes a new final chapter and an author’s afterword reflecting on the evolving cultural and social landscape surrounding the novel.Liberty Landing will be released April 28, 2026 in E-book , paperback, and hardcover.About the AuthorGail Vida Hamburg is the author of three novels and a screenwriter in Southern California.About Mirare PressMirare Press is a boutique publisher of socially-engaged literature. www.mirarepress.com

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