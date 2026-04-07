DMV Rising Star DDK Releases Official Music Video for 'Fall In Luv' ft. LitFrank

DDK, DMV singer/ songwriter/ producer DDK, DMV singer/ songwriter/ producer DDK, DMV singer/ songwriter/ producer DDK "Fall In Luv" - single cover artwork

DMV Rising Star DDK Releases Visual for “Fall In Luv” ft. LitFrank - Maryland Artist Drops Emotionally Charged Anthem from 'Verona' Shot in NYC’s Times Square

Verona: Prelude marks a defining chapter for me. This project is me sitting in the discomfort of love, loss, anger, and growth, and turning it into art that I hope helps someone else feel seen.” — DDK, DMV singer/ songwriter/ producer

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland/ DMV hip-hop artist DDK has released the official music video for his latest single “Fall In Luv” featuring LitFrank. The new track is quickly connecting with fans across Maryland, Virginia, and the entire DMV region. Released under The Media Music, Inc. and distributed by DNA/Hitmaker, the vulnerable song and visual serve as the powerful lead single from his highly anticipated project Verona: Prelude.

Hailing from Maryland, DDK is a rapper, producer, and songwriter known for pairing sharp lyricism with raw emotional transparency. The artist draws from the introspection of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, the melodic vulnerability of Mac Miller, and the early rawness of Eminem. Open about his journey with mental health, identity, self-reflection, resilience, and personal growth, DDK turns his personal experience into technically precise verses and emotionally charged hooks that have built him a deeply engaged audience.

Written in the aftermath of a difficult breakup, “Fall In Luv” explores the messy realities of love, jealousy, insecurity, and emotional recovery with unfiltered honesty. The official music video, directed by DDK and LitFrank, and produced by Andre Howard, was shot on location in NYC’s Times Square, bringing the track’s intimate vulnerability to one of the world’s most iconic backdrops.

In the song, DDK lays his insecurities bare; “Man I’m terrified of love, I compare myself too much. I be looking through they following and really tearing up…Tell me, am I not enough? Cuz I could help but fall in love again.” LitFrank delivers a heartfelt response that captures the pain of betrayal and misplaced love, creating a dynamic back-and-forth flow that feels both personal and universally relatable.

“Verona: Prelude marks a defining creative chapter for me,” says DDK. “This project is me sitting in the discomfort of love, loss, anger, and growth, and turning it into art that I hope helps someone else feel seen.”

The official music video “Fall In Luv” ft. LitFrank is live on DDK's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DDKDontPlay. The single is available streaming on all major platforms such as ; Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7AfTMScTc5pSfjjxtatrIq?si=xWhX8nu2Tqmz9J8JkMAgWw, and Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ddk/1449419553 as well as Amazon Music, Tidal, and SoundCloud. Follow DDK on social media on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ddkdontplay, X: https://x.com/DDKDontPlay, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ddkdontplay, and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/ddkdontplay/100067840359422/.

About DDK

DDK is a Maryland/DMV-based rapper, producer, and songwriter celebrated for blending technically sharp bars with deep emotional honesty. His music explores mental health, identity, resilience, and personal growth, resonating strongly with fans who connect with his real-talk storytelling. With 'Verona: Prelude' now rolling out and high-impact visuals like “Fall In Luv” (filmed in Times Square), DDK continues to establish himself as one of the DMV’s most emotionally articulate and technically focused emerging voices.

Media and Bookings: Contact Andre Howard, drehowmusic@gmail.com

DDK "fall in luv" feat. Litfrank (Official Video)

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