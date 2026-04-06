Searson Collision Center Launches New Website to Serve Salinas Collision Repair Customers

Searson Collision Center

A Salinas auto body shop brings six decades of local experience online with a resource built around process clarity, insurance guidance, and consumer education

We have been part of this community for a long time, and most of what we know has stayed inside the shop” — Patrick Donnelly

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searson Collision Center, an auto body shop serving Salinas and the broader Monterey Bay area for more than 60 years, has launched a new website at https://searsoncollisioncenter.com/ designed to give local residents clearer access to collision repair information , service details, and consumer guidance before, during, and after the repair process.The site replaces a previous web presence and reflects a broader effort by the shop to make its experience and process more visible to the community it has served since its founding. The launch coincides with one of the highest-risk periods on local roads, with collision frequency in the region remaining elevated from spring through fall and the mileage-adjusted risk rate peaking in October.The website is organized around the questions customers most commonly have when dealing with vehicle damage. Core areas include:• A full overview of the collision repair process, from initial estimate through completion, including how supplements work when additional damage is found after teardown Paint and refinishing guidance covering color matching, panel blending, and what customers should expect from a professional finishScratch and dent repair information, including how to evaluate damage severity and when professional repair is necessary versus cosmetic• Guidance on ADAS diagnostic scanning and calibration requirements, which now apply to a growing share of collision repairs• A dedicated section on consumer rights under California law, including written estimate requirements under California Bureau of Automotive Repair guidelines and the right to choose a repair facility under California Insurance Code § 758.5The site also includes a blog at https://searsoncollisioncenter.com/blog where the shop will publish ongoing guidance on topics including insurance claim navigation, seasonal driving risks in the Monterey Bay area, and common types of vehicle damage and how they are repaired.Collision repair has grown more complex across the industry in recent years. Calibrations are now required on a significantly higher share of repairable claims than in prior years, and total loss frequency has reached new highs. At the same time, vehicles on the road are older on average, which changes how owners evaluate repair decisions and increases demand for accurate, accessible information about cosmetic services like dent removal , scratch repair, and paint refinishing.For customers in Salinas and surrounding communities, finding clear guidance from a locally accountable source has historically required a phone call or an in-person visit. The new website is designed to answer the most common questions before that step, reducing friction for customers who are often dealing with the stress of an accident and an unfamiliar insurance process.California's regulatory environment adds additional complexity that national resources do not always address. The state's Bureau of Automotive Repair outlines specific documentation and authorization requirements for repair dealers. California's Auto Body Repair Consumer Bill of Rights establishes what customers are entitled to receive in writing. The new site addresses these requirements in plain language specific to Salinas-area customers."We have been part of this community for a long time, and most of what we know has stayed inside the shop," said Patrick Donnelly, owner of Searson Collision Center. "The new site is a way to make that experience more accessible to people who need it — before they even call us."Monterey County's driving environment presents specific considerations that shape repair demand throughout the year. High-traffic periods in the region, including the annual automotive gathering in the Monterey area each August, increase demand for cosmetic repair and paint refinishing services. Fall months bring elevated collision risk alongside increased concern about repair timelines, parts availability, and insurer coordination.Searson Collision Center's new website addresses both the seasonal nature of local repair demand and the longer-term questions owners face when deciding how to maintain and repair older vehicles. Paint and refinishing content on the site includes an explanation of the environmental compliance requirements governing coating operations in the Monterey Bay Air Resources District, giving customers a locally grounded reference point for evaluating paint services.For more information or to visit the new website, go to https://searsoncollisioncenter.com/ or contact Searson Collision Center directly at searsonbodyshop@gmail.com.Searson Collision Center488 Brunken Ave, Salinas, CA 93901Phone: 831-422-2460Email: searsonbodyshop@gmail.comWebsite: https://searsoncollisioncenter.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/searson-collision-center/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SearsonCollisionCenterSalinas Searson Collision Center is a locally trusted auto body shop serving Salinas and surrounding communities for over 60 years. The shop specializes in collision repair, dent and scratch removal, paint and refinishing, and structural repairs. Searson Collision Center is located at 488 Brunken Ave, Salinas, CA 93901.

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