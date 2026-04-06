Advanced Chiropractic Relief Announces Spring Promotion and Continued Patient Focus in Houston

New Patient Special $100 Off Initial Visit Spring Bundle Offer

Advanced Chiropractic Relief launches spring promotion in Houston, highlighting the Ring Dinger® technique and flexible CareCredit financing options.

Great experience! First class operation and advanced chiropractic techniques.” — Cody Hall

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Chiropractic Relief (ACR) is welcoming new and returning patients this spring with a limited time promotion, offering personalized chiropractic care focused on pain relief, improved mobility, and overall wellness. With ACR’s trademarked techniques patients have found relief from chronic and severe conditions including herniated discs and sciatica.

Located at 363 N Sam Houston Pkwy E #1060, Advanced Chiropractic Relief has earned a reputation in the Houston area for delivering effective patient focused care for individuals experiencing back pain, neck pain, and spinal concerns.

As the practice continues to grow, patients will be under the care of Dr. Tristan Wendt, who is committed to maintaining ACR’s standard of care while performing the highly effective Ring Dinger® technique and developing treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs.

“The Ring Dinger® treated my herniated discs and prevented me from getting back surgery, inspiring me to become a chiropractor. I have experience working with patients who have a wide range of spinal conditions, and I focus on providing care that supports their comfort, mobility, and overall well being” said Dr. Tristan Wendt.

Among the services offered at ACR is the highly effective and comprehensive spinal decompression technique called the Ring Dinger®. This technique is designed to help reduce pressure and treat subluxations throughout the spine and support proper alignment.

Dr. Wendt trained under Dr. Gregory Johnson, the creator of the Ring Dinger® technique, and has personally undergone this form of spinal decompression. He credits the Ring Dinger® with helping him avoid back surgery, an experience that continues to influence both his personal health and his approach to patient care.

Patients can learn more about this treatment here:

https://advancedhoustonchiropractor.com/ring-dinger-spinal-decompression

Spring Promotion Now Available

To celebrate the season, Advanced Chiropractic Relief is offering a limited time Spring Promotion designed to make care more accessible.

Promotion Dates:

Book your appointment between April 1 and May 29 to take advantage of these offers.

New Patient Special

New patients can schedule their initial visit for $450, a savings of $100.

Spring Bundle Offer

Book two visits during the promotion and receive $50 off your second treatment. This offer is available to both new and returning patients.

Appointments are limited, and patients are encouraged to secure their spot early. Be sure to mention the Spring Promotion when booking to take advantage of these savings.

Flexible financing options are also available through CareCredit, giving patients an additional way to move forward with care when they are ready.

To request an appointment, visit:

https://advancedhoustonchiropractor.com/request-appointment

About Advanced Chiropractic Relief

Advanced Chiropractic Relief provides chiropractic care focused on improving mobility, reducing discomfort, and supporting overall function. The practice offers customized treatment plans that address each patient’s unique needs while supporting their long term health and mobility goals.

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