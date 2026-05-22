Dr. Sobti of Texas Eye and Cataract performs World's First Microsurgical Ribbon Cutting

Dr. Sobti scrubbed in for the World's First Microsurgical Ribbon Cutting Attendees enjoyed the innovation of Dr. Sobti's surgical approach to the ribon cutting Texas Eye and Cataract's new facility in Midlothian opens new opportunities for vision care in Ellis County

Texas Eye and Cataract (T|E|C) hosted a ribbon cutting for their expanded presence in Ellis County with a twist: the World’s First Microsurgical Ribbon Cutting.

We're excited to start writing this new chapter for eye care in Ellis County. We love our patients and hope our new facility shows our commitment to providing the best care possible to our community.” — Dr. Deepak Sobti

MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Eye and Cataract 's milestone event showcased the clinic’s advanced diagnostic technology, specialty services, and commitment to providing comprehensive ophthalmic care close to home, solidifying their position as the premier location for eye care in Ellis County. Community members who attended the event received a tour of the facility alongside physicians, staff, and local community leaders.During the ceremony, Dr. Deepak Sobti, founder of Texas Eye and Cataract, performed the ribbon cutting using microsurgical scissors after “scrubbing in” for the procedure with his OR prep team. The moment highlighted the precision and expertise that define the practice’s approach to modern ophthalmic care.“As surgeons, precision is at the core of everything we do,” said Dr. Sobti. "We wanted this moment to reflect not just a celebration, but the level of care and attention our patients can expect every day."Texas Eye and Cataract (T|E|C) has grown steadily in response to the increasing demand for high-quality eye care throughout Ellis County and the surrounding region. The organization's new Midlothian facility allows the practice to serve more patients while broadening their range of services, including advanced cataract surgery options , cutting-edge glaucoma treatment, and specialty consultations.The event welcomed community members, local leaders, and healthcare partners for a light lunch and guided tours of the facility. Guests had the opportunity to meet the clinical team and learn more about the advanced technologies and services offered at T|E|C.Texas Eye and Cataract’s continued commitment to innovation, patient-centered care, and delivering advanced ophthalmic services to Ellis County and surrounding communities was highlighted by the ceremony.The ribbon cutting was held at Texas Eye and Cataract's new state-of-the-art facility located at 2251 Freeman Lane, Suite 100, Midlothian, Texas, 76065. The team at T|E|C sends their gratitutde to all community members, local businesses, and healthcare partners who supported and celebrated this milestone with them.For additional information about Texas Eye and Cataract, visit www.teceyecare.com or call (469)505-2020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.